Kawasaki Z1100 and Z1100 SE unveiled with more power and tech: All details here

The Kawasaki Z1100 and Z1100 SE have been unveiled as part of the Japanese manufacturer’s 2026 range. With this, Team Green expands its Z Supernaked family with updates across design, performance, and tech. The motorcycles take after the older Z1000 with a bigger engine and significantly more features. Unveiled for the international markets, these models are expected to reach Indian shores as well. If you are interested in the latest Kawasaki supernakeds, here is everything you need to know about the Z1100 and Z1100 SE:

1 Sugomi design The Kawasaki Z1100 and Z1100 SE continue to carry the “Sugomi” design language that was first seen on the 2014 Z1000. The latest models bring back that aggressive stance highlighted by the redesigned under-cowl with fins. The supernaked further features mean-looking twin-pod LED headlamps and a sculpted tank above the massive inline-four in full view. The rest of the bodywork features muscular lines that lead to a pointed tail section.

2 Stronger engine and chassis Power on the Z1100 duo is derived from a 1,099 cc in-line four-cylinder unit which delivers 136 bhp and 113 Nm of torque. When compared to the power unit on the earlier Z1000, this has a longer stroke, revised intake ports, updated pistons, and revised camshaft profiles. Kawasaki has adjusted the gearing as well, making the 5th and 6th gear ratios longer for highway use. The Z1100 is built around an aluminium twin-tube frame which is held up by SFF-BP front forks and a horizontal back-link rear suspension. Braking performance comes from 310 mm discs with monobloc callipers.

3 All-new tech suite The Z1100 is a major leap over the Z1000 in terms of the on-board tech and gets a new 5-inch TFT display with digital readouts. This supports smartphone connectivity via the Rideology app, featuring turn-by-turn navigation and voice command functions. The motorcycle features a 5-axis IMU, which enables cornering management, 2 power modes, 3-level traction control, integrated braking, and riding modes. Kawasaki has further included Electronic Throttle Valves with cruise control and a dual-direction Kawasaki Quick Shifter.

5 Pricing and availability: The Kawasaki Z1100 has been priced from £11,099 (around ₹11.65 lakh), while the higher-spec SE model is listed at £12,699 (around ₹13.33 lakh). Both models are expected to hit Indian showrooms from January 2026. When launched, it will take up the competition against the likes of the Honda CB1000 Hornet SP, which is priced at ₹13.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

