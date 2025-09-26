Copyright © HT Media Limited
Kawasaki Z1100 And Z1100 Se Break Cover For 2026

Kawasaki Z1100 and Z1100 SE break cover for 2026

By: Ryan Paul Massey
Updated on: 26 Sept 2025, 12:01 pm
  • Kawasaki expands its Z Supernaked line with the 2026 Z1100 and Z1100 SE, featuring a powerful 1,099cc engine and improved technology. 

Kawasaki has launched the Z1100 and the Z1100 SE in the international markets.
Kawasaki has introduced the Z1100 and Z1100 SE as part of its 2026 line-up, expanding the Z Supernaked family with updates in design, performance, and technology. Both motorcycles continue with the “Sugomi" design language, which was first seen on the Z1000 in 2014. The latest models feature sharp LED headlights and a redesigned under-cowl with fins to emphasise an aggressive stance.

What powers the Kawasaki Z1100 range?

Power comes from a 1,099cc in-line four-cylinder engine producing 136 bhp and 113 Nm of torque. Compared to the earlier Z1000, the engine features a longer stroke, revised intake ports, updated pistons, and revised camshaft profiles. The gearing has also been adjusted, with longer 5th and 6th ratios for highway use.

How is the Kawasaki Z1100 chassis set up?

The Z1100 uses an aluminium twin-tube frame, SFF-BP front forks, and a horizontal back-link rear suspension. Braking hardware includes 310 mm discs with monobloc callipers.

What differentiates the Kawasaki Z1100 SE model?

The SE version adds Brembo monobloc callipers, Brembo discs, steel braided brake lines, and an Ohlins S46 rear shock with a remote pre-load adjuster. Both bikes run Dunlop Sportmax Q5A tyres.

The Kawasaki Z1100 SE can also be visually differenciated from the standard model.

What electronics are offered on the Kawasaki Z1100?

Rider aids include Electronic Throttle Valves with cruise control, a dual-direction Kawasaki Quick Shifter, and an IMU enabling cornering management, traction control, integrated braking, power modes, and riding modes.

What's new in the cockpit of the Kawasaki Z1100?

A 5-inch TFT screen offers digital readouts, turn-by-turn navigation, and smartphone connectivity via the Rideology app, featuring voice command capabilities.

Have the ergonomics been revised on the Kawasaki Z1100?

Yes. The handlebar has been repositioned, now 22 mm wider and 13 mm further forward, which Kawasaki says makes handling more responsive and predictable.

How much do the Kawasaki Z1100 models cost?

Both models are expected to be in showrooms from January 2026. Pricing has been announced as:

  • Z1100: £11,099 (around 11.65 lakh)
  • Z1100 SE: £12,699 (around 13.33 lakh)

The Z1100 and Z1100 SE build on the Z line’s existing reputation with updated hardware and rider aids, while keeping the familiar Supernaked character intact.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 26 Sept 2025, 12:01 pm IST
