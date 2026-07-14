Kawasaki Versys-X 300 gets discounts and free accessories worth 46,000; effective price starts at 3.14 lakh

Kawasaki India has revised its offers on the Versys-X 300, making the entry-level adventure tourer more attractive for buyers. The company is now offering cash discounts along with free accessories worth up to ₹46,000 on both the MY25 and MY26 versions of the motorcycle.

Under the latest offer, the MY25 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 receives a discount of ₹35,000, bringing its effective ex-showroom price down to ₹3.14 lakh. Meanwhile, the MY26 version gets a discount of ₹10,000, taking its effective ex-showroom price to ₹3.39 lakh. Along with the cash benefit, customers can choose either a set of panniers or a centre stand worth ₹46,000 at no additional cost.

These limited-period offers are valid till July 31.

Kawasaki Versys-X 300: Engine and mechanicals

Powering the Versys-X 300 is the familiar 296cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine paired with a six-speed gearbox. The motorcycle also comes equipped with an assist and slipper clutch for lighter clutch action and smoother downshifts.

Built with touring in mind, the Versys-X 300 rides on a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel featuring spoke rims wrapped in tube-type tyres. Suspension duties are handled by long-travel telescopic front forks and a Uni Trak monoshock at the rear, helping the motorcycle tackle highways as well as broken roads with ease.

Also Read : Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX gets free accessories worth ₹1.25 lakh

Kawasaki Versys-X 300: Features

Unlike many modern adventure motorcycles, the Versys-X 300 adopts a simple approach by skipping advanced electronic rider aids. It does not offer ride modes, traction control or Bluetooth connectivity, focusing instead on delivering a straightforward and reliable riding experience.

Key features include:

Dual-channel ABS

Semi-digital instrument cluster

Assist and slipper clutch

Long-travel suspension

Upright and relaxed riding ergonomics

Who should buy the Kawasaki Versys-X 300?

The Versys-X 300 is designed for riders looking for a refined twin-cylinder adventure tourer without an extensive electronics package. Its smooth engine, comfortable ergonomics and compliant suspension make it well suited for long-distance touring, weekend getaways and occasional rides on rough roads.

For riders stepping into the adventure touring segment, the Versys-X 300 offers a balanced package with the refinement of a parallel-twin engine, something that remains uncommon in this price bracket.

Rivals

The Kawasaki Versys-X 300 competes with motorcycles such as the KTM 390 Adventure and the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450. While both rivals offer a more comprehensive electronics suite and feature-rich packages, they use single-cylinder engines. The Versys-X 300 continues to differentiate itself with its smooth, refined parallel-twin motor and touring-focused character.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: