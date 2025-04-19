Kawasaki Versys 650, Ninja 1100SX and ZX-10R get benefits of up to 30,000

Kawasaki has announced several offers on its range of motorcycles. The benefits are of up to ₹30,000 on the Versys 650 , Ninja 1100SX and ZX-10R. It is important to note that these benefits are available only till May 2025 and till stocks last. To get more detailed information about the benefits, interested customers can visit their nearest authorised dealerships.

This litre-class sportbike comes with a discount of Rs. 30,000. This benefit is provided as an EMI cashback voucher, which can be applied to the ex-showroom price of the motorcycle. The ex-showroom price for the Ninja ZX-10R is Rs. 18.50 lakh.

The Kawasaki ZX-10R is equipped with a 998 cc inline-four-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that produces 200 bhp at 13,200 rpm, which can increase to 210 bhp at the same rpm with the RAM Air intake. It generates a torque of 114.9Nm at 11,400 rpm and is paired with a six-speed transmission that includes a standard bi-directional quick shifter. Among its features are a TFT display with smartphone connectivity, various riding modes, dual-channel ABS, cruise control, launch control, engine brake control, and traction control.

Kawasaki Versys 650

Kawasaki is offering a discount of ₹20,000 on the Versys 650. With this cash discount applied, the price of the motorcycle decreases from Rs. 7.77 lakh to Rs. 7.57 lakh, presenting an excellent opportunity for buyers.

The Kawasaki Versys 650 is a prominent model in the adventure touring category. It is equipped with a 649cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that generates 65.7 bhp and 61 Nm of maximum torque, coupled with a six-speed transmission. In terms of features, the motorcycle includes LED lighting, a TFT display with smartphone connectivity, a USB charging port, switchable traction control, and ABS.

Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX

Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX is being offered with a ₹10,000 cashback. This one is also available only with EMI. The sports tourer is priced at ₹13.49 lakh ex-showroom. It is powered by a 1,099 cc engine that puts out 135 bhp at 9,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 113 Nm at 7,600 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit which gets a bi-directional quickshifter.

