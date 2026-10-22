Kawasaki teases new adventure bike, likely more powerful than KLE500

Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer Kawasaki has teased its new adventure motorcycle on the Kawasaki UK Instagram page, which is expected to be called the KLE650. The KLE nameplate was recently revived with the launch of the KLE500 in global markets in 2026. Additionally, the KLE500 SE recently received a SmartRide centrifugal clutch system. While the company has not officially confirmed the identity of this motorcycle, details in the teaser suggest that it is expected to be bigger than the KLE500 while sitting above it in the model lineup.

Kawasaki KLE650: Teaser Highlights

The teaser provides limited views of the motorcycle, but a few notable details can be identified, such as the bike looks to utilise a tubular trellis frame finished in Kawasaki's signature metallic green, similar to the setup seen on the KLE500. In addition, the engine also appears to differ from the KLE500's powerplant. Not only that, but the clutch cover on the right side has a different design, while the gap between the engine and the frame appears smaller. These visual differences could point towards a larger engine, even though the specifications remain unconfirmed.

The motorcycle also appears to feature crash bars, indicators and auxiliary lights. The crash bars fitted on the KLE650 look similar to the ones equipped on the KLE500, suggesting that both models would share components. However, a big difference between the KLE500 and KLE 650 is that the former uses a single front disc braking setup, while the teased motorcycle looks to be equipped with a twin-disc front braking setup, suggesting more power in the teased bike.

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Kawasaki KLE650: New Engine?

The Japanese automaker already uses its 649cc parallel-twin engine across several motorcycle categories, including cruisers, road-focused touring motorcycles and neo-retro models. However, the manufacturer has yet to offer a motorcycle built around this engine with a strong focus on off-road capability. The KLE500 and the updates to the KLX300 range appear to reinforce Kawasaki’s commitment to the adventure and off-road bike segments. The potential arrival of a KLE650 would allow the brand to expand into a larger-capacity category. However, the motorcycle’s name, engine specs, equipment and launch timeline remain unconfirmed.

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