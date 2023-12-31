Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R to be launched in India tomorrow

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
India Kawasaki Motor is all set to introduce the Ninja ZX-6R full-faired motorcycle in the country tomorrow, January 1, 2024. The first launch of the year, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R was showcased at India Bike Week 2023 earlier this month and has received a host of upgrades since the last time this model was on sale in India.
The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R has seen plenty of upgrades internationally over the years. The MY2024 version will arrive in India with a revised bodywork that’s identical to the one found in the recently launched Ninja ZX-4R. The split LED headlamps are sharper and the bike comes with clip-on handlebars for a more dedicated riding posture. The bike has also been updated with a TFT screen that now gets Bluetooth connectivity.
Also Read : India Bike Week 2023: New Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R makes India debut
Power continues to come from the 636 cc inline-four engine engine that is now Euro5 compliant. The motor has been tuned to produce 128 bhp and 69 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a 6-speed gearbox with a quickshifter. Other mechanicals have been carried over including the Showa USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear. Braking performance comes from dual 310 mm discs at the front and a single 220 mm disc at the rear. The bike will come shod with 17-inch alloy wheels with Pirelli Diablo Rosso 4 tyres.
The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R will take on the Aprilia RS 660 upon arrival and prices should be around ₹12 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle makes for a fantastic bridge between the Ninja 400 and the top-spec Ninja ZX-10RR, keeping the track enthusiasts entertained. The bike is expected to soon face the heat from the Yamaha R7, also slated for arrival in 2024 in India.