Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Two Wheelers Kawasaki Ninja Zx 6r To Be Launched In India Tomorrow

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R to be launched in India tomorrow

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 31 Dec 2023, 19:42 PM
Follow us on:
First launch of the year, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R has received a host of upgrades since the last time this model was on sale in India.
The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R makes a comeback to the Indian market with new styling and the same exciting 636 motor

India Kawasaki Motor is all set to introduce the Ninja ZX-6R full-faired motorcycle in the country tomorrow, January 1, 2024. The first launch of the year, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R was showcased at India Bike Week 2023 earlier this month and has received a host of upgrades since the last time this model was on sale in India.

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R has seen plenty of upgrades internationally over the years. The MY2024 version will arrive in India with a revised bodywork that’s identical to the one found in the recently launched Ninja ZX-4R. The split LED headlamps are sharper and the bike comes with clip-on handlebars for a more dedicated riding posture. The bike has also been updated with a TFT screen that now gets Bluetooth connectivity.

Also Read : India Bike Week 2023: New Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R makes India debut

Kawasaki ZX-6R uses a 636 cc, liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine tuned for 128 bhp and 69 Nm of peak torque

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
UPCOMING
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R
636 cc
₹ 11 Lakhs
View Details
Triumph Street Triple
765 220 kmph 19.23 kmpl
₹ 10.17 - 11.81 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Ducati Monster
937.0 cc 200 Kmph 19 kmpl
₹ 12.95 - 15.95 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Triumph Daytona 660
660 cc
₹ 10.50 Lakhs
View Details
Suzuki V-Strom 650XT
645.0 190 kmph 25.2 kmpl
₹ 8.83 - 9.04 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Ducati Hypermotard 950
937.0 cc 316 Kmph 19.6 kmpl
₹ 12.99 - 16.24 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

Power continues to come from the 636 cc inline-four engine engine that is now Euro5 compliant. The motor has been tuned to produce 128 bhp and 69 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a 6-speed gearbox with a quickshifter. Other mechanicals have been carried over including the Showa USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear. Braking performance comes from dual 310 mm discs at the front and a single 220 mm disc at the rear. The bike will come shod with 17-inch alloy wheels with Pirelli Diablo Rosso 4 tyres.

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R will take on the Aprilia RS 660 upon arrival and prices should be around 12 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle makes for a fantastic bridge between the Ninja 400 and the top-spec Ninja ZX-10RR, keeping the track enthusiasts entertained. The bike is expected to soon face the heat from the Yamaha R7, also slated for arrival in 2024 in India.

First Published Date: 31 Dec 2023, 19:42 PM IST
TAGS: dual RS 660 Kawasaki India Kawasaki Ninja ZX6R Kawasaki Ninja
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS