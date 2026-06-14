Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R gets free Ohlins steering damper worth 83,000 till June 30

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Kawasaki has announced a limited-period offer on the Ninja ZX-6R, under which buyers will receive an Ohlins steering damper worth ₹83,000 at no additional cost. The offer is valid until 30 June. The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is priced at ₹12.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in a single Lime Green colour option.
The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is powered by the brand's renowned 636 cc inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. The motor produces 127 bhp at 13,000 rpm with RAM Air assistance and develops a peak torque of 69 Nm at 11,000 rpm. Power is sent to the rear wheel through a 6-speed gearbox, while a slip-and-assist clutch comes standard.
The Ninja ZX-6R is built around a perimeter frame and rides on Showa suspension components. Up front, it gets Showa SFF-BP forks, while the rear is equipped with a fully adjustable Showa monoshock. The front suspension offers 120 mm of wheel travel, whereas the rear provides 151 mm.
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Braking duties are handled by twin 310 mm disc brakes at the front and a single disc brake at the rear.
The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R has a wheelbase of 1,400 mm and a ground clearance of 130 mm.
The motorcycle comes with a seat height of 830 mm and a fuel tank capacity of 17 litres.
The Ninja ZX-6R tips the scales at 198 kg (kerb weight).
The ZX-6R is equipped with a comprehensive electronics package that includes ABS, a three-level traction control system, a quickshifter, and three riding modes — Road, Sport, and Rain. It also features a 4.3-inch TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity.
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