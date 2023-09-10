Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R to launch tomorrow: Price expectations

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Kawasaki is all set to launch the Ninja ZX-4R in the Indian market tomorrow. The company has been releasing new teasers of the motorcycle on their social media accounts. The ZX-4R is likely to be brought to the Indian market only in its base variant. It is expected that the SE and R versions will not make their way to the Indian market.
Powering the Ninja ZX-4R is a 399 cc four-cylinder motor that puts out 75 bhp at a whopping 14,500 rpm and 39 Nm of peak torque at 13,000 rpm. It’s paired with a 6-speed gearbox and gets a slipper clutch and a quickshifter. The power output is increased to 78 bhp with RAM air intake.
It is expected that the ZX-4R will cost more than other 400 cc motorcycles but it will be the most affordable four-cylinder motorcycle in the Indian market. It’s likely that the bike will arrive in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), which should keep prices at a hefty premium between ₹7-8 lakh (ex-showroom).
TheKawasaki ZX-4R gets four riding modes - Sport, Road, Rain and Rider (customisable), which can be controlled using the 4.3-inch TFT screen that gets Bluetooth connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation and notification updates. The motorcycle comes with all LED lighting and a dedicated Track mode for the instrument cluster.
Also Read : 2024 KTM 890 Adventure R Rally unveiled globally
Kawasaki uses a trellis frame that is suspended by 37 mm up-side down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear that gets preload adjustability. Braking duties are performed by 4-piston dual-piston calipers and 290 mm disc brakes whereas at the rear there is a 220 mm disc with a single-piston caliper.