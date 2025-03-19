Kawasaki bikes available with major discounts. Here's how much you can save

Kawasaki India has been offering major discounts on its motorcycles including the Ninja series models, Versys 650 , Eliminator etc. The Japanese two-wheeler giant has been offering up to ₹45,000 discounts across multiple models in the Indian market. The massive discounts come at a time when the auto company is aiming to boost its sales numbers significantly in the country's bulging premium two-wheeler segment.

These discounts are being offered till March 2025, in an attempt to clear the stock of the motorcycles before the new financial year and eventually boost the sales numbers of the auto company.

Here is a quick look at the discounts being offered on different Kawasaki motorcycles.

Kawasaki Ninja 300

Kawasaki Ninja 300 commands a discount of up to ₹43,000. In Mumbai, the motorcycle is being sold at ₹3.60 lakh (ex-showroom), which is ₹43,000 less than the original ex-showroom price of the motorcycle. However, the amount of discount may vary across different cities and dealerships.

Kawasaki Ninja 500

Besides the Ninja 300, Kawasaki is offering up to ₹45,000 discount on the Ninja 500. The premium motorcycle is being sold at ₹4.84 lakh (ex-showroom), with this discount applied.

Kawasaki Ninja 650

Alongside its smaller siblings, the Kawasaki Ninja 650 is also being sold at a discounted price. The middleweight sports tourer motorcycle is fetching a discount of up to ₹45,000. With this discount being applied, the motorcycle is available at ₹6.71 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kawasaki Versys 650

The Kawasaki Versys 650 is also available with a discount of up to ₹30,000. Valid till March 31, the motorcycle is available at ₹7.47 lakh (ex-showroom), after applying the discount.

Kawasaki Eliminator

The Kawasaki Eliminator is also being offered with a discount. This motorcycle is available with a discount of up to ₹15,000. However, this discount amount is not as big as available on some other Kawasaki motorcycles.

