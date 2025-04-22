Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Kawasaki My2025 Range Gets New Pricing. Here's Which Models Have Been Updated

Kawasaki MY2025 range gets new pricing. Here's which models have been updated

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 22 Apr 2025, 17:03 PM
Follow us on:
  • Kawasaki has increased prices for several 2025 models including the Eliminator, Versys 1100 and Ninja series.
The new Kawasaki bikes have been listed with a 'new' tag on the official manfacturer's page.

Kawasaki has hiked the pricing of some offerings from its product portfolio by adding model year 2025 updates to some of its offerings. These include the Kawasaki Eliminator, Versys 1100, Z650RS, Ninja 1100SX, Ninja 650 and the Ninja 500. These new models have an updated price tag but not much has changed in terms of what they offer.

Kawasaki India has mentioned these new models on its website and further information on these 2025 models can be obtained from your nearest Kawasaki dealerships. Take a look at what each of these models costs now and what they have to offer:

Kawasaki Eliminator

The updated Kawasaki Eliminator has been priced at 5.76 lakh (ex-showroom). At the heart of the 2025 Eliminator is a 451cc liquid-cooled, 4-stroke parallel twin engine, engineered for smooth power delivery and responsive acceleration. Featuring a DOHC 8-valve setup, the engine delivers a healthy 45 PS at 9,000 rpm and 42.6 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm. It gets a six-speed gearbox along with Kawasaki’s Assist & Slipper Clutch technology.

Kawasaki Z650RS

The Kawasaki Z650RS is a retro-styled motorcycle with modern technology and the 2025 variant has been priced at 7.20 lakh (ex-showroom). This bike features a 68 bhp engine with 2 cylinders having a capacity of 649cc firing in parallel. The engine produced a max torque figure of 64 Nm at 6,700 rpm.

Also Read : Kawasaki Ninja, Versys and Eliminator motorcycles available with major discounts. Here's how much you can save

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX
Engine Icon1099 cc Mileage Icon17.85 kmpl
₹ 13.49 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Kawasaki Ninja 500
Engine Icon451 cc Mileage Icon26.31 kmpl
₹ 5.29 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Kawasaki Ninja 650
Engine Icon649.0 cc Mileage Icon21.0 kmpl
₹ 7.27 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Kawasaki Ninja 300
Engine Icon296.0 cc Mileage Icon30 kmpl
₹ 3.43 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R
Engine Icon399 cc Mileage Icon24.18 kmpl
₹ 8.79 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R
Engine Icon636 cc Mileage Icon23.6 kmpl
₹ 11.09 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

Kawasaki Ninja 650

The Kawaski Ninja 650 is another 650cc offering which has been refreshed and priced at 7.27 lakh (ex-showroom) in 2025. The Ninja 650, just like the Z650RS, also gets a 649cc unit producing similar numbers – 68 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 64 Nm of torque at 6,700 rpm.

Kawasaki Versys 1100

The Kawasaki Versys 1100 is priced at 12.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The Versys 1100 is powered by a 1,099 cc, liquid-cooled, inline four-cylinder engine making up to 133 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 112 Nm of maximum torque at 7,600 rpm. This unit is mated to a 6-speed return shift transmission and sits on a twin-tube aluminium frame chassis.

Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX

Last but not least is the Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX, which has been priced at 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom). This 2025 sports bike also features a 1,099 cc, inline four cylinder engine which puts out 134 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque at 7,600 rpm.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 22 Apr 2025, 17:03 PM IST
TAGS: Kawasaki Kawasaki Eliminator Kawasaki Versys 1100 Kawasaki Z650RS Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX Kawasaki Ninja 650 Kawasaki Ninja 500 Eliminator Versys 1100 Z650RS Ninja 1100SX Ninja 650 Ninja 500
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS