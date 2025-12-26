HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Kawasaki Launches 2026 Versys 650 In India; Now Priced At 8.63 Lakh

Kawasaki Launches 2026 Versys 650 in India; Now Priced at 8.63 Lakh

By: Ayush Arya
| Updated on: 26 Dec 2025, 16:41 pm
  • The 2026 Kawasaki Versys 650 has been launched in India with a new colour scheme, no mechanical changes, and a 15,000 price hike to 8.63 lakh.

2026 kawasaki Versys 650 ADV
2026 Kawasaki Versys 650
2026 kawasaki Versys 650 ADV
2026 Kawasaki Versys 650

Kawasaki has launched the 2026 model year update of the Kawasaki Versys 650 in India. The update is limited in scope, with no mechanical or cosmetic changes to the motorcycle. The only revision for the new model year is the introduction of a new colour scheme.

What’s actually new for 2026?

Along with the model year update, Kawasaki has revised the pricing of the Versys 650. The motorcycle is now priced at 8.63 lakh (ex-showroom), reflecting a price increase of 15,000 over the outgoing version.

The Versys 650 continues to be powered by a 649cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine. This unit produces 66 hp at 8,500 rpm and 61 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. Power is delivered through a 6-speed gearbox.

The motorcycle is built around a tubular diamond frame made from high-tensile steel. Suspension duties are handled by a 41 mm inverted front fork with adjustable rebound damping and spring preload, while the rear uses a laydown offset monoshock with remote spring preload adjustment. Wheel travel stands at 150 mm at the front and 145 mm at the rear.

Equipment and hardware remain unchanged

Braking hardware includes dual 300 mm semi-floating petal discs at the front with dual-piston callipers and a 250 mm petal disc at the rear with a single-piston calliper. ABS is standard. The Versys 650 also comes equipped with Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC) with two selectable modes.

Also Read : 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 650 launched at 7.91 lakh

In terms of dimensions, the Versys 650 has a wheelbase of 1,415 mm, ground clearance of 170 mm and a seat height of 845 mm. Kerb weight is rated at 220 kg, while fuel capacity stands at 21 litres. The bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels shod with 120/70 front and 160/60 rear tyres.

Feature highlights include a 4.3-inch TFT colour instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity, dual throttle valves, an economical riding indicator and standard traction control and ABS. With no changes beyond colour and pricing, the 2026 Versys 650 remains mechanically identical to the previous model sold in India.

First Published Date: 26 Dec 2025, 16:41 pm IST

