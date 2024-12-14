Kawasaki India offers year-end discounts of up to 45,000. Check which bikes get cheaper

If you are eyeing Japanese sports bikes for your new purchase, December 2024 might be the best time to get your hands on one. Kawasaki India has recently announced new year-end discounts on its range of motorcycles offered in the country. The offers start from December 1, 2024, and will remain valid until December 31, 2024, or until stocks last. The discounts range from ₹15,000 up to ₹45,000 on select bikes within Kawasaki India’s portfolio.

Bikes eligible for the discounts are the Kawasaki Ninja 300, the Ninja 500, and the Ninja 650. Apart from the sports bikes, the new Kawasaki Versys 650 adventure tourer is also eligible for the new offers. Here is a breakdown of the discounts on each bike:

Kawasaki Ninja 300:

The Kawasaki Ninja 300 is the most affordable sports bike from the Japanese manufacturer and it is being offered at a discount of ₹30,000 on its ex-showroom price of ₹3.43 lakh (ex-showroom). Powered by a liquid-cooled 296 cc parallel-twin engine mated to a six-speed gearbox, the Ninja 300 makes 38.8 bhp at 11,000 rpm and 26.1 Nm of torque at 10,000 rpm.

The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja was launched earlier this year in June 2024 with new colour options, and it rivals the likes of the KTM RC 390 and TVS Apache RR 310. It first arrived on our shores in 2013 and has largely remained the same since, apart from regulatory updates. This model has been heavily localised in India, compared to the brand’s other offerings. While it has been replaced by the Ninja 400 in the global markets, India is one of the last countries to continue selling the Ninja 300.

Kawasaki Ninja 500:

The Kawasaki Ninja 500 sports bike is available as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and gets a discount of ₹15,000 on its ex-showroom price of ₹5.24 lakh. The offers last till December 31 or until stocks last. The Ninja 500 is powered by a 451 cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that makes 45 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 42.6 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The motor is paired to a six-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch.

The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 was launched in India in February 2024. The Ninja 500 replaces the Ninja 400 that was sold in India until earlier this year. It is positioned above the Ninja 300 and competes against the likes of the KTM RC 390 and Aprilia RS457. The Ninja 500’s design draws inspiration from its bigger siblings, the Ninja ZX-6R and the ZX-10R.

Kawasaki Ninja 650:

The Kawasaki Ninja 650 is currently being offered with a ₹45,000 discount on its ex-showroom price of ₹7.16 lakh. This bike gets the biggest discount out of Kawasaki India’s portfolio and offers will last till December 31, or until stocks last. The Ninja 650 is available in one colour option and is powered by a 649 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine mated to a six-speed gearbox with a wet, multi-disc clutch. This unit makes 67.3 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 64.0 Nm of torque at 6,700 rpm.

The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 650 was launched earlier this year in India with a model year update and a new Lime Green colour scheme. The sports bike’s design and features have gone virtually unchanged over the previous-gen model. While it does not have a direct rival, the Ninja 650 can be pitted against the Triumph Daytona 660 and the Aprilia RS 660.

Kawasaki Versys 650

The Kawasaki Versys 650 is the only adventure tourer on the list to be offered with the year-end discounts. The Versys 650 can be had with a discount of ₹30,000 on its ex-showroom price of ₹7.77 lakh. It is available in two colour options and is powered by a 649 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine linked to a six-speed gearbox with a wet, multi-disc clutch. This unit has been carried over from its previous-gen model and it makes 65.7 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 61 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm.

The 2024 Kawasaki Versys 650 was launched earlier in April 2024 with new colour options. The model year update carried over the same hardware as before, along with the same price point. The Versys 650 is one of the more versatile middleweight motorcycles and is pitted against the likes of Triumph Tiger Sport 660.

