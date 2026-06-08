Kawasaki halts bookings for MY26 KLX 230 in India

Kawasaki has halted bookings for the MY26 KLX 230 in India. There is no specific reason explained by the bikemaker for this move, but it has drawn attention because the dual-sport motorcycle had only recently entered the market in updated form. However, we know that bikes like the Kawasaki KLX 230 are usually brought in limited numbers.

The KLX 230 was first launched in India in December 2024 at an ex-showroom price of ₹3.30 lakh. The MY26 version followed later, with production beginning in September 2025. After the recent GST revision, the motorcycle’s ex-showroom price dropped sharply to ₹1.84 lakh.

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Design and production

The KLX 230 is designed as a road-legal dual-sport motorcycle. Local assembly in India helps keep costs and delivery times lower than a full import. It also means Kawasaki can position the bike more competitively in a niche segment.

Engine and performance

Power comes from a 233cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that produces 18.1 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 18.3 Nm at 6,400 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Kawasaki says the setup is meant to deliver good low-end and mid-range performance while still staying easy to manage at higher speeds.

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Off-road hardware

The KLX 230 weighs 139 kg kerb, which should help it feel light and manageable off-road. It uses a tubular steel frame, 37 mm telescopic front forks with 240 mm of travel, and a preload-adjustable link-type monoshock at the rear with 250 mm of travel.

It rides on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels with locally sourced MRF tyres. Ground clearance is 265 mm. Braking duties are handled by a 265 mm front disc and a 220 mm rear disc. Switchable ABS is also included, with the rear system able to be turned off for off-road use.

Colour options and rivals

The MY26 KLX 230 is available in Lime Green and Battle Grey. The KLX 230 does not face much competition as it was placed in the category where manufacturers rarely establish a foothold. Its main rival in India is the Hero XPulse 200 4V, and no one else.

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