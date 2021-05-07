Kawasaki E-Boost name registered, likely to be used for future electric bike

Kawasaki has filed for a new name - E-Boost which is likely to be used for one of its upcoming electric or hybrid bikes. The Japanese premium bike maker has patented several battery-powered as well as hybrid projects in the past. The new patent only suggests that Kawasaki's electric bike may be closer to becoming a production model than originally thought. The E-Boost name could also be used for a whole new motorcycle line from Kawasaki.

One of Kawasaki's patent filings also revealed a boost button on a bike, and a video presentation for battery-powered projects showed various modes and power settings likely reserved for different roads and terrain.

On the other hand, Kawasaki's under-development hybrid technology makes use of a very interesting idea that's currently being used in cars. It includes a petrol-powered bike, which also features an electric motor to add more horses when needed. The "boost" button does exactly that and the newly patented E-Boost name seems to be fitting the description of this technology.

Expect the company to roll out its concrete production plans by the end of 2021.

Meanwhile, the Japanese automaker has also been in the headlines regarding the development of various other electric bike projects. A fully electric version of Ninja 300 made headlines in 2020. It is rumored to be named "Endeavor". More details here.