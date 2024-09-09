Copyright © HT Media Limited
Kawasaki Ninja 650, Ninja 500 & Ninja 300 gets discounts upto 25,000

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 09 Sep 2024, 12:27 PM
Kawasaki Ninja 650, Ninja 500 and Ninja 300 are set to be available at massive discounts in the month of September. Ninja 650 will be 25,000 cheaper while Ninja 500 and Ninja 300 will become affordable by 10,000, the company announced.

Will everyone be able to avail attractive Kawasaki discounts?

No, the discount is applicable on limited stock only. For those, seeking to buy Kawasaki Ninja 650, Ninja 500 and Ninja 300, you can get more information on the discounts by visiting the nearest authorized dealerships.

What are the specifications of the Kawasaki Ninja 650?

Kawasaki Ninja 650 uses a 649 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine which produces 67.76 bhp peak power and 64 Nm of maximum torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

What is the price of the Kawasaki Ninja 650?

Kawasaki Ninja 650 costs 7.16 lakh ex-showroom.

What are the specifications of the Kawasaki Ninja 300?

Kawasaki Ninja 300 is powered by a 296 cc twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that develops 38.88 bhp and 26.1 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

What is the price of the Kawasaki Ninja 300?

Kawasaki Ninja 300 is priced at 3.43 lakh ex-showroom.

What are the specifications of the Kawasaki Ninja 500?

Kawasaki Ninja 500 uses a 451 cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that puts out 45 bhp of max power at 9,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 42 Nm. The gearbox on duty is 6-speed unit.

What is the price of the Kawasaki Ninja 500?

Kawasaki Ninja 500 costs 5.42 lakh ex-showroom.

(Read more: Kawasaki takes a leap in hydrogen motorcycle technology. Here’s how it works.

Kawasaki KLX230 spied testing in Pune

Kawasaki KLX230 was recently spied on the roads of Pune. Once launched, it will go directly against the Hero Xpulse 200 4V. The KLX230R S is already listed on the India website and sells for 5.2 lakh ex-showroom. It is important to note that it is a trail bike and is not road legal.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 09 Sep 2024, 12:27 PM IST
