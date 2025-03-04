Kawasaki announces discounts of up to 45,000 on its bikes, valid till 31 March

Kawasaki India has announced various discounts ranging from ₹15,000 all the way up to ₹45,000. The eligible products include the Eliminator 500, Versys 650 , the Ninja 300 , the Ninja 500 , the Ninja 650 and the Z900 . The discounts that commenced from March 1st can be availed throughout the month till March 31st, 2025. Available on the ex-showroom price of the motorcycles, the voucher amount, the manufacturer states, includes GST as well.

The Kawasaki Eliminator 500 gets the least discount of ₹15,000, followed by the Versys 650 which gets a discount of ₹30,000. The Ninja 300 and the Z900 have attracted a discount of ₹40,000 whereas the Ninja 500 and the Ninja 650 models get ₹45,000 off.

Kawasaki Eliminator 500

The Kawasaki Eliminator 500 is a sport cruiser motorcycle which costs ₹5.62 lakh (ex-showroom, exclusive discount). The cruiser gets a low-slung seating and a 450cc liquid-cooled engine. This unit churns out 43.3 bhp and 42.6 Nm of torque and comes with a six-speed gearbox.

Kawasaki Versys 650

The Kawasaki Versys 650 comes in at an ex-showroom price of ₹7.77 lakh exclusive of its discount. It is available in two colour options and is powered by a 649 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine linked to a six-speed gearbox with a wet, multi-disc clutch. This unit has been carried over from its previous-gen model and it makes 65.7 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 61 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm.

Kawasaki Ninja 300

The Kawasaki Ninja 300 stands out as one of the most cost-effective sports bikes available from the renowned Japanese manufacturer. This entry-level motorcycle costs ₹3.43 lakh (ex-showroom, excluding discount). It features a liquid-cooled 296 cc parallel-twin engine paired with a six-speed transmission. The Ninja 300 delivers an output of 38.8 bhp at 11,000 rpm and generates a torque of 26.1 Nm at 10,000 rpm.

Kawasaki Z900

The 2024 Kawasaki Z900 is currently available at an ex-showroom price of ₹9.29 lakh (excluding discounts). This model is powered by a 948 cc, liquid-cooled, inline-four engine paired with a six-speed transmission. It generates an impressive 123.6 bhp at 9,500 rpm and delivers a torque of 98.6 Nm at 7,700 rpm. The motorcycle is offered in two color options: Metallic Spark Blue and Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Grey.

Kawasaki Ninja 500

The Kawasaki Ninja 500 sports motorcycle is available in India as a Completely Built-up Unit (CBU) and has been priced at an ex-showroom tag of ₹5.24 lakh. The Ninja 500 is equipped with a 451 cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that produces 45 bhp at 9,000 rpm and delivers a peak torque of 42.6 Nm at 6,000 rpm. It features a six-speed transmission with a slip-and-assist clutch.

Kawasaki Ninja 650

The Kawasaki Ninja 650 is currently priced at an ex-showroom price of ₹7.16 lakh barring the discount it attracts. This motorcycle is available in a single color option and is equipped with a 649 cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine, which is paired with a six-speed transmission featuring a wet, multi-disc clutch. The engine delivers a power output of 67.3 bhp at 8,000 rpm and generates a torque of 64 Nm at 6,700 rpm.

