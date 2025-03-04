HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Kawasaki Announces Discounts Of Up To 45,000 On Its Bikes, Valid Till 31 March

Kawasaki announces discounts of up to 45,000 on its bikes, valid till 31 March

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Mar 2025, 20:30 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The discounts range from 15,000 to 45,000 and will last until March 31, 2025 or until stocks last for the month.
Kawasaki Eliminator 500
Kawasaki is offering discounts on most of its products in March including the Eliminator 500.
Kawasaki Eliminator 500
Kawasaki is offering discounts on most of its products in March including the Eliminator 500.

Kawasaki India has announced various discounts ranging from 15,000 all the way up to 45,000. The eligible products include the Eliminator 500, Versys 650, the Ninja 300, the Ninja 500, the Ninja 650 and the Z900. The discounts that commenced from March 1st can be availed throughout the month till March 31st, 2025. Available on the ex-showroom price of the motorcycles, the voucher amount, the manufacturer states, includes GST as well.

The Kawasaki Eliminator 500 gets the least discount of 15,000, followed by the Versys 650 which gets a discount of 30,000. The Ninja 300 and the Z900 have attracted a discount of 40,000 whereas the Ninja 500 and the Ninja 650 models get 45,000 off.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Kawasaki Ninja 500 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Ninja 500
Engine Icon451 cc Mileage Icon26.31 kmpl
₹ 5.29 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kawasaki Ninja 650 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Ninja 650
Engine Icon649.0 cc Mileage Icon21.0 kmpl
₹ 7.16 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kawasaki Ninja 300 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Ninja 300
Engine Icon296.0 cc Mileage Icon30 kmpl
₹ 3.43 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kawasaki Versys 650 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Versys 650
Engine Icon649.0 cc Mileage Icon20 kmpl
₹ 7.77 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kawasaki Ninja H2 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Ninja H2
Engine Icon998.0 cc Mileage Icon15.0 kmpl
₹ 79.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kawasaki Ninja 1100sx (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX
Engine Icon1099 cc Mileage Icon17.85 kmpl
₹ 13.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Kawasaki Eliminator 500

The Kawasaki Eliminator 500 is a sport cruiser motorcycle which costs 5.62 lakh (ex-showroom, exclusive discount). The cruiser gets a low-slung seating and a 450cc liquid-cooled engine. This unit churns out 43.3 bhp and 42.6 Nm of torque and comes with a six-speed gearbox.

Also Read : Kawasaki Ninja 500 launched in India. Check out price, specs and features on offer

Kawasaki Versys 650

The Kawasaki Versys 650 comes in at an ex-showroom price of 7.77 lakh exclusive of its discount. It is available in two colour options and is powered by a 649 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine linked to a six-speed gearbox with a wet, multi-disc clutch. This unit has been carried over from its previous-gen model and it makes 65.7 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 61 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm.

Kawasaki Ninja 300

The Kawasaki Ninja 300 stands out as one of the most cost-effective sports bikes available from the renowned Japanese manufacturer. This entry-level motorcycle costs 3.43 lakh (ex-showroom, excluding discount). It features a liquid-cooled 296 cc parallel-twin engine paired with a six-speed transmission. The Ninja 300 delivers an output of 38.8 bhp at 11,000 rpm and generates a torque of 26.1 Nm at 10,000 rpm.

Kawasaki Z900

The 2024 Kawasaki Z900 is currently available at an ex-showroom price of 9.29 lakh (excluding discounts). This model is powered by a 948 cc, liquid-cooled, inline-four engine paired with a six-speed transmission. It generates an impressive 123.6 bhp at 9,500 rpm and delivers a torque of 98.6 Nm at 7,700 rpm. The motorcycle is offered in two color options: Metallic Spark Blue and Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Grey.

Also Read : 2025 Kawasaki Versys 1100 launched in India at 12.90 lakh

Kawasaki Ninja 500

The Kawasaki Ninja 500 sports motorcycle is available in India as a Completely Built-up Unit (CBU) and has been priced at an ex-showroom tag of 5.24 lakh. The Ninja 500 is equipped with a 451 cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that produces 45 bhp at 9,000 rpm and delivers a peak torque of 42.6 Nm at 6,000 rpm. It features a six-speed transmission with a slip-and-assist clutch.

Kawasaki Ninja 650

The Kawasaki Ninja 650 is currently priced at an ex-showroom price of 7.16 lakh barring the discount it attracts. This motorcycle is available in a single color option and is equipped with a 649 cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine, which is paired with a six-speed transmission featuring a wet, multi-disc clutch. The engine delivers a power output of 67.3 bhp at 8,000 rpm and generates a torque of 64 Nm at 6,700 rpm.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 04 Mar 2025, 20:30 PM IST
TAGS: kawasaki Kawasaki Ninja 650 Kawasaki Versys 650 Versys 650 Ninja 650 Ninja 500 Kawasaki Ninja 500 Kawasaki z900 z900 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Ninja 300 Kawasaki Eliminator 500 Eliminator 500

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.