Kawasaki announces discounts of up to 45,000 on its bikes, valid till 30 June

Every month, bike manufacturers run multiple promotional offers to encourage new buyers. With the month of June kicking off, Kawasaki India has announced various benefits on its product lineup. If you, too, have been looking to buy a Kawasaki motorcycle, then June 2025 might just be the perfect time to get your hands on one. As part of its ‘Summer Carnival: Big Rides, Bigger Savings!’ campaign, the brand is offering exclusive benefits and cashback offers on a wide range of its bikes, including the much-loved Ninja series, Versys 650 , Z900 and more. These offers are valid till June 30, 2025 or until stock lasts.

All benefits listed below are subject to availability and are redeemable against various purchase components like the ex-showroom price, insurance and RTO charges. Additionally, Kawasaki has added a low down payment option, making it even easier for buyers to get started on their Kawasaki ownership journey.

Here’s a quick look at the bikes included in the offer and the savings you can expect:

Kawasaki Ninja 500

The Kawasaki Ninja 500 comes with the most benefits worth ₹45,000. The Kawasaki Ninja 500 sports motorcycle is available in India as a Completely Built-up Unit (CBU) and is offered at an ex-showroom price of ₹5.24 lakh (ex-showroom). The Ninja 500 is powered by a 451 cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that produces 45 bhp at 9,000 rpm and delivers a peak torque of 42.6 Nm at 6,000 rpm. Additionally, it features a six-speed transmission with a slip-and-assist clutch.

Attracting slightly lower benefits worth ₹40,000 is the 2024 Kawasaki Z900. The 2024 Kawasaki Z900 is priced at an ex-showroom price of ₹9.29 lakh. This motorcycle features a 948 cc, liquid-cooled, inline-four engine, which is coupled with a six-speed gearbox. It produces a remarkable 123.6 bhp at 9,500 rpm and provides a torque of 98.6 Nm at 7,700 rpm. Buyers can choose from two colour variants, including Metallic Spark Blue and Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Grey.

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R includes an EMI cashback voucher of ₹30,000. The ex-showroom price for the Ninja ZX-10R is ₹18.50 lakh. It is equipped with a 998 cc inline-four-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that produces 200 bhp at 13,200 rpm and a torque of 114.9 Nm at 11,400 rpm. This is paired with a six-speed transmission that includes a standard bi-directional quick shifter. Among its features are a TFT display with smartphone connectivity, various riding modes, dual-channel ABS, cruise control, launch control, engine brake control, and traction control.

Alongside its smaller siblings, the Kawasaki Ninja 650 is also being sold at a discounted price. The middleweight sports tourer motorcycle is fetching a discount of up to ₹25,000. With this discount being applied, the motorcycle is available at ₹7.27 lakh (ex-showroom). The Ninja 650 is available in one colour option and is powered by a 649 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine mated to a six-speed gearbox with a wet, multi-disc clutch. This unit makes 67.3 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 64.0 Nm of torque at 6,700 rpm.

Kawasaki Ninja 300

The Kawasaki Ninja 300 is the most affordable sports bike from the Japanese manufacturer and the MY24 version of the Ninja 300 is being offered benefits worth up to ₹25,000 on its ex-showroom price of ₹3.43 lakh. The manufacturer is also offering a special discount of ₹15,000 specifically for the Grey colour of the motorbike over the previous discount. Powered by a liquid-cooled 296 cc parallel-twin engine mated to a six-speed gearbox, the Ninja 300 makes 38.8 bhp at 11,000 rpm and 26.1 Nm of torque at 10,000 rpm. While this bike has been replaced by the Ninja 400 in the global markets, India is one of the last countries to continue selling the Ninja 300.

Kawasaki Versys 650

The Kawasaki Versys 650 is available with benefits worth ₹20,000. With this discount applied, the price of the motorcycle decreases from Rs. 7.77 lakh (ex-showroom) to Rs. 7.57 lakh (ex-showroom). The Kawasaki Versys 650 is a prominent model in the adventure touring category. It is equipped with a 649cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that generates 65.7 bhp and 61 Nm of maximum torque, coupled with a six-speed transmission. In terms of features, the motorcycle includes LED lighting, a TFT display with smartphone connectivity, a USB charging port, switchable traction control, and ABS.

Kawasaki Eliminator

The Kawasaki Eliminator offers two benefit options: either an EMI Cashback of ₹20,000 or free insurance worth the same amount. At the heart of the 2025 Eliminator is a 451cc liquid-cooled, 4-stroke parallel twin engine, engineered for smooth power delivery and responsive acceleration. Featuring a DOHC 8-valve setup, the engine delivers a healthy 44.3 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 42.6 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm. A compression ratio of 11.3:1, combined with fuel injection via dual 32mm injectors, ensures crisp throttle response and efficient combustion.

Kawasaki Ninja 1100 SX

The Kawasaki Ninja 1100 SX gets the least relief as it includes an EMI cashback voucher of ₹10,000. The sports tourer is priced at ₹13.49 lakh ex-showroom. It is powered by a 1,099 cc engine that puts out 135 bhp at 9,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 113 Nm at 7,600 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit, which gets a bi-directional quickshifter.

