Jawa Yezdi motorcycles prices slashed by up to 17,000 under new GST rates

Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd. (CLPL) has announced that the company will be fully passing on the benefits of the GST rate cuts to customers across the Jawa -Yezdi motorcycle lineup. The Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles are now more affordable by up to nearly ₹17,000, depending on the model, with the complete range priced at under ₹2 lakh. Notably, prices for the BSA Gold Star 650 , also owned by CLPL, will go up under the rationalised GST rates.

All of the Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles are powered by either the 293 cc or 334 cc engines, making them eligible for the lower GST rate. Meanwhile, the BSA Gold Star 650 will see a price hike.

All of the Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles are powered by either the 293 cc or 334 cc Alpha2 liquid-cooled engine options, making the models eligible for the 18 per cent GST rate. This has helped the bike maker shave off a decent chunk of the price, making the bikes more accessible. Here’s a look at the model-wise prices.

GST 2.0: Jawa Motorcycle Prices

Jawa Motorcycles Old Price New Price Difference Jawa 42 ₹ 172,942 ₹ 159,431 ₹ 13,511 Jawa 350 ₹ 198,950 ₹ 183,407 ₹ 15,543 Jawa 42 Bobber ₹ 209,500 ₹ 193,133 ₹ 16,367 Jawa 42 FJ ₹ 210,142 ₹ 193,725 ₹ 16,417 Jawa Perak ₹ 216,705 ₹ 199,775 ₹ 16,930

Yezdi Motorcycles Old Price New Price Difference Yezdi Roadster ₹ 209,969 ₹ 193,565 ₹ 16,404 Yezdi Adventure ₹ 214,900 ₹ 198,111 ₹ 16,789 Yezdi Scrambler ₹ 211,900 ₹ 195,345 ₹ 16,555

Speaking about the GST revision, Anupam Thareja, Co-founder - Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, “The government’s bold and timely GST reforms will bring a tectonic shift for the greater good, echoing the historic transition from 2-stroke to 4-stroke engines. Classic Legends welcomes the GST rationalisation, especially the reduced rate of 18 percent for under-350cc motorcycles, which covers our 293 cc and 334 cc Jawa and Yezdi performance classics."

“While it raises the tax burden for higher cc motorcycles such as our 652cc BSA Gold Star, we accept it as the hallmark of progressive taxation. The trade-off makes mid-segment bikes accessible to a larger rider community -- a win for India’s motorcycling culture. We thank the Hon’ble Finance Minister for the fresh impetus for demand that will energise the economy amid a slowdown and global tariff wars. Decades ago, our brands faded due to a policy shift; today, policy foresight is helping restore their legendary stature. We will pass on 100% of the GST benefit to our customers. Coinciding with the festive season, we are telling young Indians who aspire to own a true iconic performance motorcycle, your time is now," he added further.

Classic Legends will also pass on the price benefits in after-sales components to customers under the new GST norms

Furthermore, Classic Legends has announced that it will also pass on the benefits of the GST 2.0 rationalisation in after-sales components to customers, making the ownership cost more competitive than before. The company offers a 4-year/50,000 km standard warranty across the range, with extended warranty coverage available up to six years, along with one year of roadside assistance.

Under GST 2.0, all motorcycles under 350 cc fall into the 18 per cent tax bracket, down from the previous 28 per cent. Meanwhile, bikes with an engine capacity above 350 cc will be taxed at 40 per cent, up from the previous 31 per cent. While the entry-level bikes and scooters get more accessible, sporty offerings like the BSA Gold Star 650, KTM 390 Duke, Triumph Speed 400, Harley-Davidson X440, Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, and the more premium motorcycle range, are set to get a lot more expensive than before.

