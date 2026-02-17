Jawa 42 gets new Ivory colour option with retro decals at 1.85 lakh

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has introduced a new Ivory colour option for the Jawa 42 . The motorcycle is priced at ₹1,84,950 (ex-showroom, New Delhi) and is available across more than 450 authorised dealerships in India.

The new Ivory shade brings a pastel tone and is complemented by retro-themed ‘42’ decals on the fuel tank, rear fender, side panel and headlight nacelle. The bike’s tear-drop fuel tank wears a chequered-flag motif inspired by classic track machines from the 1960s and 1970s, including those from the Isle of Man TT era.

The “42" nomenclature itself draws from The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adams, where the number is presented as the “answer to the ultimate question of life, the universe, and everything". The branding was first adopted in 2018 when the Jawa 42 was launched in the modern classic motorcycle space as an alternative geared towards younger buyers.

Powering the Jawa 42 Ivory is the same 294 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder J-Panther engine. The unit produces 27.32 PS and 26.84 Nm of torque and is paired with a 6-speed gearbox featuring an assist and slipper clutch as standard. The motorcycle retains its existing suspension setup, along with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS.

The company continues to offer its Ownership Assurance Programme with the model. This includes a standard four-year or 50,000-km warranty, with options to extend coverage up to six years. Roadside assistance of up to eight years and annual maintenance contract options of up to five years are also available.

