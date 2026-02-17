Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Jawa 42 Gets New Ivory Colour Option With Retro Decals At 1.85 Lakh

Jawa 42 gets new Ivory colour option with retro decals at 1.85 lakh

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 17 Feb 2026, 13:50 pm
Follow us on:

  • The Jawa 42 Ivory gets retro-themed decals and retains its 294 cc liquid-cooled engine

The Ivory colour gets retro-themed ‘42’ decals and chequered-flag motif
View Personalised Offers on
Jawa 42
Check Offers

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has introduced a new Ivory colour option for the Jawa 42. The motorcycle is priced at 1,84,950 (ex-showroom, New Delhi) and is available across more than 450 authorised dealerships in India.

Limited Time Deals on Popular bikes

ADMS DB
₹ 1.33 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Ola Electric Roadster X+
₹ 1.3 - 1.9 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Okinawa iPraise+
₹ 1.23 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Ather Energy Rizta
₹ 75,999 - 1.61 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Honda PCX Electric
₹ 1.45 Lakhs Onwards
Notify me
TVS iQube
₹ 1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now

The new Ivory shade brings a pastel tone and is complemented by retro-themed ‘42’ decals on the fuel tank, rear fender, side panel and headlight nacelle. The bike’s tear-drop fuel tank wears a chequered-flag motif inspired by classic track machines from the 1960s and 1970s, including those from the Isle of Man TT era.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Jawa 42
Engine Icon294.72 cc Mileage Icon35 kmpl
₹ 1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Jawa 350
Engine Icon334 cc Mileage Icon30 kmpl
₹ 1.83 - 2.11 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Jawa 42 FJ
Engine Icon334 cc Mileage Icon32 kmpl
₹ 1.94 - 2.03 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Jawa Perak
Engine Icon334 cc Mileage Icon34.05 kmpl
₹ 2 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Engine Icon349 cc Mileage Icon41.55 kmpl
₹ 1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Honda Hness CB350
Engine Icon348.0 cc Mileage Icon45.8 kmpl
₹ 1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

The “42" nomenclature itself draws from The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adams, where the number is presented as the “answer to the ultimate question of life, the universe, and everything". The branding was first adopted in 2018 when the Jawa 42 was launched in the modern classic motorcycle space as an alternative geared towards younger buyers.

Powering the Jawa 42 Ivory is the same 294 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder J-Panther engine. The unit produces 27.32 PS and 26.84 Nm of torque and is paired with a 6-speed gearbox featuring an assist and slipper clutch as standard. The motorcycle retains its existing suspension setup, along with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS.

The company continues to offer its Ownership Assurance Programme with the model. This includes a standard four-year or 50,000-km warranty, with options to extend coverage up to six years. Roadside assistance of up to eight years and annual maintenance contract options of up to five years are also available.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 17 Feb 2026, 13:50 pm IST
TAGS: Jawa 42 Jawa Yezdi
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS