Planning to buy Jawa 42 FJ 350 this festive season? Everything you should know

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles recently launched the Jawa 42 FJ 350 roadster model in India. Introduced at a starting price of ₹1.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Jawa 42 FJ 350 motorcycle's price goes up to ₹2.20 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Jawa 42 FJ 350 comes as the more powerful iteration of the Jawa 42 and carries a taller stance, different styling and even a bigger engine.

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has already started accepting bookings for this newly launched motorcycle at dealerships and online. Deliveries of the new Jawa 42 FJ 350 will commence on October 2, 2024. If you are planning to buy the Jawa 42 FJ 350 motorcycle this festive season, here are all the key details about this retro-themed model.