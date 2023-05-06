Jawa Yezdi motorcycle line-up updated: 5 things to know

Back in 2018, Classic Legends brought back Jawa and then in 2022, Yezdi was back. These motorcycles are appealing to those who are familiar with the brand names. In fact, the manufacturers tried to make the motorcycles resemble the old ones. Now, all the motorcycles have been updated to comply with BS 6 Stage 2 norms. So, they are now OBD2 ready and comply with RDE norms as well. However, these are not the only changes that the motorcycles get. The manufacturer has gone a step ahead and made some other enhancements as well. Here are the changes that the motorcycles get.

Jawa motorcycles

The Jawa range, which includes the 42 sports stripe, 42 Bobber and Perak has been updated. The changes have been done to provide better NVH. The engine has also been remapped and features a larger throttle body and exhaust ports for improved rideability and performance while keeping emissions under check.

Jawa 42

The Jawa 42 now gets an Assist & Slip clutch for a lighter clutch feel and smoother operation. It also gets a redesigned muffler for a better exhaust note. Feature-wise, the bike now comes with an updated digital speedometer and hazard lights as standard.

Yezdi motorcycles

Yezdi currently has three motorcycles in its lineup. There is Roadster, Adventure and Scrambler. They also get the same updates as the Jawa so that the NVH levels can be improved. Apart from this, the size of the rear sprocket has been increased. This should help in increasing the low-end performance of the motorcycles. Moreover, Yezdi has also redesigned mufflers for a better exhaust note.

Price hiked

With the upgrades, Jawa and Yezdi have increased the prices of the motorcycles. The Jawa 42 starts at ₹1.96 lakh, the 42 Bobber starts at ₹2.12 lakh and the Perak costs ₹2.13 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

Then there are the Yezdi motorcycles. The Scrambler starts at ₹2.10 lakh, Roadster starts at ₹2.06 lakh and the Adventure starts at ₹2.15 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: