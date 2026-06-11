Jawa 1000 Sport Concept breaks cover; makes 113 bhp, limited to 115 units

Jawa Moto has taken the wraps off the new 1000 Sport concept at the Brno Motorcycle Show in the Czech Republic, signalling an ambitious move beyond the brand’s traditional small- and mid-capacity motorcycles. The concept is reported to produce around 113 bhp from a 999cc parallel-twin engine and is expected to be built in extremely limited numbers.

A different Jawa from India’s Jawa-Yezdi line-up

The motorcycle comes from the original Czech Jawa Moto and is unrelated to the Jawa motorcycles manufactured in India by Classic Legends. While Classic Legends produces single-cylinder Jawa and Yezdi models under licence, the Czech company continues to operate independently and develops its own products.

The 1000 Sport concept is among the most unconventional motorcycles to wear the Jawa badge in recent years. It was showcased publicly at Brno as a pre-production prototype and is expected to serve as a technology and design showcase rather than a volume-production model.

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Litre-class engine under development

Reports suggest the concept uses a 999cc parallel-twin engine developed through a collaboration between Jawa Moto and Chinese motorcycle manufacturer Jedi. While no official technical specification sheet has been released, media reports indicate power output of approximately 113 bhp and a kerb weight of around 240 kg.

The exposed engine features prominent cooling fins, giving it a classic appearance. Whether these fins serve a functional cooling purpose or are primarily a styling element has not been confirmed.

Premium components and distinct styling

Designed by Jan Hrbek, the concept combines cruiser-inspired proportions with roadster-style performance elements. It features a low-slung stance, flowing bodywork and Jawa’s signature red paint finish.

High-end cycle parts include Brembo Stylema brake callipers, Ohlins suspension components and a LeoVince exhaust end can. The exposed frame and muscular design further separate it from Jawa’s more familiar retro-themed motorcycles.

What comes next?

Production is expected to be restricted to only 15 units, making the motorcycle a collector-focused project rather than a mainstream offering. Jawa Moto has not announced whether the concept will lead to a larger family of high-capacity production motorcycles.

Earlier in 2026, the company also revealed a radical 730 twin-cylinder model in the Czech Republic, suggesting that the historic brand is actively exploring new directions beyond its traditional offerings.

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