Italjet scooters to make India debut at 2026 India Bike Week

Italian two-wheeler manufacturer Italjet has unveiled its Dragster scooter range for India at EICMA 2026 in Milan. The company will enter the Indian market through a strategic partnership with Motohaus India, which also distributes Brixton Motorcycles and VLF (Velocifero). Italjet has outlined its India portfolio and launch schedule with Motohaus planning to introduce three models in phases: the Dragster 300, Dragster 459 and flagship Dragster 700.

Italjet will enter India through Motohaus with three Dragster scooters—the 300, 459 and 700—debuting at India Bike Week in December 2026. Local assembly begins in Kolhapur, with deliveries expected in Q2 2027

Italjet Dragster 300

The Dragster 300 is powered by a 278cc, liquid-cooled engine producing 23.8 hp and 26 Nm of torque. Its front suspension uses a single arm and a hydropneumatic shock absorber with an adjustable spring, while the rear uses a link-type monoshock.

Braking is handled by Brembo units, including a 240 mm front disc and a 175 mm rear disc, with dual-channel ABS as standard. The scooter has a 770 mm seat height and rides on a 120/70 12-inch front tyre and a 140/60 13-inch rear tyre.

Italjet Dragster 459

The Dragster 459 gets a 449cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine that develops 47.58 hp and 41 Nm, paired with a six-speed gearbox. In addition, suspension duties are taken care of by a fully adjustable Marzocchi USD fork at the front and a Marzocchi monoshock at the rear. The scooter runs on 15-inch wheels, shod with 120-section front and 160-section rear Pirelli tyres. Brembo supplies the braking hardware, comprising dual 270 mm front discs and a 260 mm rear disc, with dual-channel ABS and traction control as standard.

Italjet Dragster 700

The range-topping Dragster 700 is powered by a 698cc, liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder engine producing 70 hp and 70 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox. Moreover, the 700cc scooter boasts an exposed tubular steel trellis frame.

The flagship shares its cycle parts with the Dragster 459, including the fully adjustable Marzocchi USD front fork and rear monoshock. It also uses 15-inch wheels with Pirelli tyres in 120-section front and 160-section rear sizes. Braking is managed by Brembo dual 270mm front discs and a 260mm rear disc. Dual-channel ABS and traction control are standard.

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India launch and availability

All three scooters come with full-LED lighting and a TFT instrument cluster as standard, with optional equipment including heated grips and an anti-theft system. Italjet will offer a 24-month manufacturer warranty, while details of any extended warranty packages are yet to be announced.

The brand is scheduled to make its India debut at India Bike Week, taking place on December 4 and 5, 2026. The Dragster 300, Dragster 459 and Dragster 700 will be part of its India product roadmap. The scooters will be assembled at Motohaus India’s facility in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, with deliveries expected to begin in the second quarter of 2027. Pricing, India-specific specifications and availability details will be revealed later.

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