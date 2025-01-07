Is Royal Enfield making a new Interceptor 750? Test mule spotted on Indian roads

New spy shots have surfaced on social media to reveal what looks like the upcoming Royal Enfield Interceptor 750 testing on Indian roads. The Chennai-based motorcycle manufacturer has reportedly been working on a new 750 cc platform since 2023. Last week, spy shots emerged of what is expected to be the upcoming Himalayan 750 testing in Europe. From the looks of it, the modern classic Interceptor nameplate is next in line to be fitted with the new platform.

In terms of design and cosmetics, there does not seem to be a lot of changes. The test mule was spotted riding on new alloy wheels and it sports a new LED taillight unit with round LED turn indicators. The circular LED headlamp at the front alongside the teardrop-shaped tank and the side panels remain unchanged from the current-gen Interceptor 650.

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 750 is expected to be fitted with an all-new platform and engine and, hence, will be set apart from the brand’s existing 650 cc range. The motorcycle is expected to be driven by a stronger parallel-twin engine, which will deliver higher power and torque figures than the current 648 cc unit that puts out 46.8 bhp and 52.3 Nm of torque. This new engine is expected to be seen powering the next generation of Continental GTs and Himalayans, the latter being already spotted in Europe.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 750: Expected hardware and features

The upcoming Royal Enfield Interceptor 750 will continue to feature a dual exhaust setup, unlike the new Bear 650 which has a single-sided pipe. The test mule was further spotted featuring a dual disc brake setup at the front, an upgrade that is expected to help contain all the newfound power from the bigger platform.

While the Interceptor 750’s frame is expected to remain unchanged, it is expected to put on updated suspension units. The test mule sports telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear and these look to be bigger than the ones on the current model.

Royal Enfield is further expected to include a new TFT display for the instrument console and this will be the same Tripper Dash that is fitted on other models from the brand’s portfolio. This will feature smartphone connectivity through Bluetooth as well as turn-by-turn navigation. The base variant Interceptor 750 may still feature the classic analogue dual gauge setup.

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 750 is expected to be launched in India in the coming months of 2025 and will come with a price hike over the existing model. The current-gen Interceptor 650 is priced from ₹3.03 lakh (ex-showroom) to ₹3.31 lakh (ex-showroom). Expect the new 750 cc model to fetch a price tag that starts from ₹3.50 lakh.

