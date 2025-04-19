Is this the new Royal Enfield Himalayan 750?

The bigger and more powerful Royal Enfield Himalayan has been a long-awaited offering, and the first images of the motorcycle have made their way online. This is likely the long-rumoured Himalayan 750 bringing a new twin-cylinder engine to the adventure tourer. Royal Enfield is working on its next-generation twin-cylinder engine that will likely replace the current 648 cc parallel-twin motor.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: What to expect?

While Royal Enfield will first bring the new 750 cc mill on the next-gen Continental GT and Interceptor, the lineup will expand to other bikes, including what appears to be the Himalayan 750. The twin-cylinder adventure tourer prototype was spied in Europe, possibly around the brand’s testing ground in Spain. The bike looks visually larger than the current Himalayan with the half-fairing, taller visor, and fatter USD forks with adjustability.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Classic 350 launched in Nepal

The Himalayan 750 prototype sports a half-fairing, adjustable windshield, twin disc brakes and an adjustable front suspension

The new 750 cc motor will make more power at around 55 bhp, against 47 bhp on the current 648 cc mill. This should help make the bike more capable out on the highway at triple-digit speeds, compared to the current Himalayan 450 with the Sherpa 450 engine. It should also offer better NVH levels in comparison to the single-cylinder Himalayan.

Other notable bits on the prototype include an adjustable windshield, wider wheels, a dual cradle frame with a bolt-on subframe, and a monoshock rear suspension. The upswept exhaust and engine bash plate also stand out on the prototype. The new Himalayan 750 will not only be more powerful but heavier too. Expect the kerb weight to be in the 215-220 kg vicinity. The upcoming variant appears to be more inclined towards touring, which would explain the 19-inch front wheel. It’ll be interesting to see if there are alloy wheels as an option on the offering. The prototype is also equipped with dual disc brakes for better stopping power.

The Himalayan 750 will co-exist with the Himalayan 450 and will get the newly developed 750 cc air-cooled mill

Royal Enfield is likely to debut its new 750 cc twin-cylinder engine at EICMA 2025, and we could get a timeline for the launch of its future models at the event. Expect the roadster and cafe racer iterations to arrive in the market first, followed by the Himalayan 750 sometime next year or by 2027. Expect more details on RE’s new engine should be disclosed in the coming months.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: