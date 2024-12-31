Is this the new Pulsar? Bajaj launches new social media teaser with exhaust note

Bajaj Auto has released a new teaser for what looks to be a new motorcycle under its Pulsar range. The teaser, shared across the manufacturer’s social media channels, gives a short clip of an exhaust note of the upcoming bike, and it is expected to be a fully-faired RS-branded model. Given Bajaj’s limited RS lineup, it is expected that a refreshed RS200 or an all-new RS400 might be on its way.

Bajaj Auto teases a new motorcycle in the Pulsar range, likely an updated RS200 or a new RS400. The RS200 may feature modern upgrades like a digital c

The Bajaj RS200 has been a long-standing model in the Chakran-based manufacturer’s portfolio and has not seen a significant update in a long while. If the teased motorcycle turns out to be the updated RS200, it could bring several upgrades to modernise the model.

The RS400 is another contender for the teased bike and would expand the RS lineup. The Bajaj NS400Z launched earlier in 2024, so the new RS400 could use its platform.

Bajaj RS200:

If the Bajaj RS200 is the upcoming bike, it is likely to come enhanced with modern features. Upgrades may include a fully digital instrument console, which could feature Bluetooth connectivity and support for turn-by-turn navigation.

Also Read : 2025 Aprilia RS 125 and Tuono 125: Updated with new design and enhanced tech. Check it out

While the core 199.5cc engine, delivering 24.16 bhp at 9,750 rpm and 18.7 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm, is expected to remain unchanged, Bajaj could bring improvements to handling and ride quality. For instance, introducing USD front forks could enhance stability and give the model a more premium appeal. However, these updates might also result in a slight price increase, positioning the RS200 against rivals like the Yamaha R15 V4 and Hero Karizma XMR.

Bajaj RS400:

The Bajaj RS400 could be the upcoming motorcycle and will expand the brand’s presence across the fully-faired segment. Bajaj could potentially carry over the recently-launched NS400Z’s platform If introduced, the RS400 is expected to use the same 373cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine as the NS400Z, capable of producing 39.45 bhp at 8,800rpm and 35 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine would likely be paired with a six-speed gearbox.

In terms of features, the RS400 could include switchable traction control and multiple ride modes. LED illumination across the bike, alongside hardware such as USD front forks and a gas-charged rear monoshock, is expected as well. Braking duties would be handled by front and rear disc brakes supported by dual-channel ABS.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: