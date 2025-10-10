Indofast Energy, e-Sprinto to deploy 20,000 electric two-wheelers by 2026

Indofast Energy and electric two-wheeler vehicle manufacturer e-Sprinto have announced their partnership to delpoy 20,000 EVs on Indian roads by 2026, in an effort to increase the adoption of electric mobility within India's last-mile delivery value chain. The deployment will be supported by Indofast's growing network of battery-swapping stations, a model touted as a solution to range anxiety and downtime experienced by gig economy riders.

Focus on battery swapping to cut downtime

Unlike conventional EV deployment strategies that rely on fixed charging infrastructure, this alliance prioritises two-minute battery swap stations along high-demand delivery routes. Indofast Energy presently has more than 1,000 swap stations in 10 states and 22 cities and aims to scale this to 2,750 stations serving 1.5 lakh vehicles by March 2026.

For on-demand delivery partners like in fast commerce and food delivery applications, the design is supposed to minimize working hours disruption and increase earning capacity by making vehicles move rather than tied up to charging.

Targeting fleet economics over retail sales

Both companies are positioning this partnership not as a retail expansion but as a logistics-first strategy. With gig workers and fleet aggregators forming a major chunk of EV two-wheeler demand, the integration of e-Sprinto’s vehicles into Indofast’s swapping infrastructure aims to create a high-utilisation EV network rather than isolated individual ownership.

Indofast Energy currently counts logistics firms such as Zypp, Shadowfax, Rapido, Wickedride and others among its ecosystem partners and has tie-ups with infrastructure bodies including IOCL, Indian Railways and multiple urban transport utilities.

Long-term plan signals ecosystem shift

The company has outlined a broader goal of setting up 10,000 swapping points across 40 cities in the next three years, indicating a shift towards building infrastructure ahead of mass EV adoption, an approach rarely seen in India's fragmented electric two-wheeler segment.

Commenting on the development, Indofast Energy stated that the alliance is its entry into a broader customer-facing EV mobility network from a B2B-focused model, while e-Sprinto mentioned that having access to an existing swapping network may enhance customers' confidence in electric two-wheelers for commercial and personal use as well.

