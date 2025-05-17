Indian Supercross Racing League Season 2 registers over 89 international athletes

The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) Season 2 is slated for launch later in the year and the supercross championship has garnered 89 registrations from international athletes in just three weeks. The organisers confirmed that all the athletes from Season 1 will be returning for the latest season of ISRL, which is the world’s first franchise-based supercross championship.

89 international athletes join ISRL Season 2

The ISRL Season 2 will see athletes participating from the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Australia. Some of the star athletes will include Matt Moss, Jordi Tixier, Reid Taylor, Thanarat Penjan, Ben Hallgren and Thomas Ramette. Also joining the roster will be Alexander Fedortsov (USA), the 2025 ‘AMA SMX Next’ National Champion, Adrien Escoffier (France), a leading contender in the FIM World Supercross Championship, and Luke Clout (Australia), 2024 P6 World Supercross Championship. ISRL Season 2 will also see Indian athletes Rugved Barguje, Ikshan Shanbhag, and Sarthak Chavan will be back in action.

Speaking about the upcoming season, Eeshan Lokhande, Co-Founder, Indian Supercross Racing League, said, “The overwhelming response we've seen in just the first three weeks of Season 2 registrations highlights ISRL’s growing stature in the global motorsport arena. The swift return of all our top athletes from Season 1, along with a surge of new entries, is a powerful testament to the success and influence of our debut season. It’s a strong validation that fuels our team’s passion to take Season 2 to new heights to deliver a world-class experience for both riders and fans. We remain committed to pushing boundaries and further cementing ISRL's status as a premier global Supercross destination."

Athlete Matt Moss said, “Yeah so the first season, obviously really good. I’m genuinely happy\ with how it all went. Traveling over was definitely a cultural shock at first, but in the best way possible. The people were amazing, the hospitality was top-notch, and above all, the racing was excellent. I'm looking forward to Season 2 and seeing what new additions and changes it brings. It’s exciting to see even more interest this time around, with riders coming in from the USA, France, and even more from Australia. I think the competition is going to step up—guys like Jordi and others will definitely keep us on our toes. I’m really looking forward to that and can’t wait for Season 2 to kick off."

Indian rider Rugved Barguje, said, Riding on a proper Supercross track in India felt like a dream come true. I was thrilled to compete in the Asia Mix category, but unfortunately, I was dealing with a thumb injury. Still, the adrenaline rush kept me going throughout the races. Now, with Season 2 approaching, I’m fully recovered and in a much better shape to ride. This time, my goal is clear- to secure a podium finish."

Salman Khan roped in as brand ambassador

The Indian Supercross League Season 2 promises to scale up in every sense and has even roped in actor Salman Khan as its brand ambassador. The second season will be held between October and December this year and will be held across multiple cities and three racing categories - 450 cc international, 250 cc international, and 250 cc India-Asia mix. Rider registrations are still open with the organisers scheduled to hold a mega auction for the teams in the coming days.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: