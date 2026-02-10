Indian Racing Festival to stage first-ever Goa street race this February

The Indian Racing Festival will stage its first event in Goa this February, marking the debut of a Formula Street Race Weekend in the coastal state. Scheduled for February 14 and 15, the Goa round will be held at the Dabolim Airport, also known as the Manohar International Airport, and will serve as Round 4 of the Indian Racing League (IRL) championship.

A temporary FIA-grade street circuit has been created within the airport complex for the event. The 2.064 km layout features 12 corners and has been designed to promote close racing, with heavy braking zones and limited run-off expected to test driver precision and strategy. With the championship standings closely contested, the Goa race is expected to play a key role in shaping the title battle.

All teams will compete using identical Ligier JS F422 cars, powered by a 1.3-litre turbocharged Alpine engine. The one-make format places emphasis on driver ability and team execution rather than outright performance advantages, particularly on a narrow street circuit.

The Indian Racing League continues its four-driver team structure, with each squad fielding an international driver, an emerging overseas talent, an Indian driver and a female racer. The format remains central to the series’ focus on talent development and diversity.

Several notable drivers will be in action this weekend. Divy Nandan of Hyderabad Black Birds arrives with prior experience in British F4 and GB3, while Chennai Turbo Riders will rely on reigning Formula 4 India champion Aqil Alibhai. Kichcha’s Kings Bengaluru will feature Ruhaan Alva, the youngest race winner in IRL history, and Kolkata Royal Tigers will be represented by British GT champion Tom Canning, alongside endurance racer Jemma Moore.

The event will also feature team owners from sport and entertainment, including John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Sourav Ganguly, Naga Chaitanya, Kichcha Sudeep and Dr Swetha Sundeep Anand.

The Goa Street Race will be broadcast on Star Sports Select 2 and streamed live on JioHotstar, giving the series nationwide reach as it expands into new venues.

