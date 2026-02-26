Indian Motorcycles unwraps 125th anniversary edition lineup

Celebrating 125 years since its founding in 1901, Indian Motorcycle has unveiled a limited-edition 125th Anniversary Collection of motorcycles internationally. The range includes three hand-painted models, each finished in a bespoke anniversary paint scheme and assigned a unique serial number to highlight its exclusivity.

All three bikes wear a special 125th Anniversary Red with Black Crystal finish. The paint combines the brand’s signature red with metallic micro-flakes for a deeper shine, along with anniversary pinstriping and subtle “One Hundred Twenty-Fifth Anniversary" detailing.

Across the lineup, riders get ‘Ride Command+’ with touchscreen displays, 4-inch unit on the Chief and the Scout, and a larger 7-inch screen on the Challenger. Other features include navigation (depending on market), ride information, vehicle locator, maintenance alerts and Bluetooth connectivity.

Chief Vintage 125th Anniversary Edition

Limited to 250 units globally, the Indian Chief Vintage 125th Anniversary Edition honours the brand’s classic cruiser roots. It features wire wheels, valanced fenders, vintage-style handlebars and a floating seat.

Power comes from the Thunderstroke 116 V-twin, delivering 156 Nm of torque. Exclusive badging, a stitched anniversary seat and polished floorboards distinguish this special edition.

Scout Bobber 125th Anniversary Edition

Capped at 450 units worldwide, the Indian Scout Bobber 125th Anniversary Edition adopts a stripped-down, aggressive look with bobbed fenders and precision-machined eight-spoke wheels.

It is powered by a 1250 cc liquid-cooled engine producing 111 horsepower. The model also gets selectable ride modes and the 4-inch touchscreen display with connected features.

Indian Challenger 125th Anniversary Edition

Limited to 250 units, the Indian Challenger 125th Anniversary Edition is positioned as the performance bagger in the lineup. It runs on the PowerPlus 112 liquid-cooled engine and features a chassis-mounted fairing for added wind protection.

Premium factory equipment includes PowerBand Audio, polished rider and passenger floorboards, backlit switchgear and a custom two-up stitched seat with anniversary branding.

Alongside the motorcycles, Indian Motorcycle has also introduced a complementary 125th Anniversary apparel collection. The limited-run range includes a leather jacket, varsity jacket, sweatshirts, T-shirts and accessories, all carrying special-edition 125th graphics and matching colour themes.

