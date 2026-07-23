Indian Motorcycle Signature Series Challenger, Chieftain Powerplus, Pursuit, Roadmaster Powerplus unveiled

Indian Motorcycle has launched the Signature Series, a range of limited-edition motorcycles to mark the brand’s 125th anniversary. The limited range is available on the Challenger , Chieftain Powerplus, Pursuit and Roadmaster Powerplus, with production capped at very limited numbers.

Indian Motorcycle has unveiled the limited-edition 125th Anniversary Signature Series across four models, featuring exclusive styling, premium equipment and a 126 hp, 112ci V-twin engine, with production kept extremely limited.

Created to highlight the brand’s craftsmanship, the Signature Series is equipped with a bespoke multi-layer paint process aimed at increasing depth, contrast and visual appeal. Each model also receives exclusive finishes and detailing to differentiate it from the standard line-up.

Indian Challenger Signature Series

The Signature Series Indian Challenger is finished in Abyss Metallic, with a black base complemented by red graphics. It also receives a blacked-out treatment for the engine and several premium features, including a 400W PowerBand audio system, remote-locking saddlebags, cruise control and an electronically adjustable windscreen.

The motorcycle is powered by a 112ci liquid-cooled V-twin engine that produces 126 hp and 180 Nm of torque, tied to a six-speed gearbox.

Indian Chieftain Powerplus Signature Series

The Chieftain Powerplus features a similar black base paint scheme but with green graphics and a blacked-out finish across the motorcycle. It is powered by the same 112ci liquid-cooled V-twin engine producing 126 hp and 180 Nm, paired to a six-speed transmission.

Mechanically, the Chieftain Powerplus is more or less the same as the Challenger, with the main difference being styling and riding dynamics.

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Indian Pursuit and Roadmaster Powerplus Signature Series

The Pursuit and Roadmaster Powerplus Signature Series models are based on the Challenger and Chieftain platforms but offer greater touring capability, thanks to a top box, increased luggage capacity, and additional comfort and convenience features.

Both motorcycles feature a white exterior finish accented by Revere Red and Vigilant Blue graphics that collectively recreate Indian Motorcycle's iconic headdress logo. Unlike the Challenger and Chieftain, these models receive chrome-finished components instead of a blacked-out treatment.

In terms of equipment, the Pursuit and Roadmaster Powerplus are fitted with an upgraded 600W PowerBand audio system comprising six speakers, compared to the four-speaker setup offered on the Challenger and Chieftain.

Power comes from the same 112ci liquid-cooled V-twin engine, producing 126 hp and 180 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox.

Indian Motorcycle has confirmed that the Signature Series motorcycles will be produced in extremely limited numbers, although the company has not disclosed the exact production volume.

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