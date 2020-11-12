Indian Motorcycle reveals 2021 model line-up prices, commences booking

American niche bike maker Indian Motorcycle on Thursday said it has commenced bookings for its 2021 model line-up in India.

The new range, which includes new model iterations and next-level technology upgrades, is priced between ₹15.67 lakh and ₹43.96 lakh (ex-showroom), Indian Motorcycle said in a statement.

To pre-book these luxury machines, interested customers can pay a booking amount of ₹2 lakh at the nearest company dealerships across the country, it added.

The delivery of bikes will begin from January 2021 onwards.

The Scout range is priced between ₹15.67 lakh and ₹16.20 lakh, while the Indian Vintage is tagged at ₹25.81 lakh, the company said.

Similarly, Indian Vintage Dark Horse starts at ₹26.63 lakh, while the Indian Springfield is tagged at ₹33.06 lakh. Similarly, Indian Springfield Dark Horse is priced at ₹29.23 lakh and Indian Chieftain is tagged at ₹31.67 lakh.

Besides, Indian Chieftain Dark Horse, Indian Chieftain Limited and Roadmaster are priced at ₹33.29 lakh, ₹33.54 lakh and ₹43.21 lakh, respectively.

Roadmaster Dark Horse is priced at ₹43.14 lakh, while the Roadmaster Limited is tagged at ₹43.96 lakh, the company said.

Indian Motorcycle, a wholly-owned division of Polaris Industries Inc, is America's first motorcycle company. It was founded in 1901.

