Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > Indian Motorcycle reveals 2021 model line-up prices, commences booking
Indian Motorcycle's 2020 FTR Carbon.

Indian Motorcycle reveals 2021 model line-up prices, commences booking

1 min read . 04:42 PM IST PTI

  • Indian Motorcycle's new range is priced between 15.67 lakh and 43.96 lakh (ex-showroom).
  • The bikes can pre-booked at an amount of 2 lakh at dealerships across the country.

American niche bike maker Indian Motorcycle on Thursday said it has commenced bookings for its 2021 model line-up in India.

The new range, which includes new model iterations and next-level technology upgrades, is priced between 15.67 lakh and 43.96 lakh (ex-showroom), Indian Motorcycle said in a statement.

To pre-book these luxury machines, interested customers can pay a booking amount of 2 lakh at the nearest company dealerships across the country, it added.

The delivery of bikes will begin from January 2021 onwards.

The Scout range is priced between 15.67 lakh and 16.20 lakh, while the Indian Vintage is tagged at 25.81 lakh, the company said.

(Also read | Polaris announces 40% higher motorcycle sales in third quarter)

Similarly, Indian Vintage Dark Horse starts at 26.63 lakh, while the Indian Springfield is tagged at 33.06 lakh. Similarly, Indian Springfield Dark Horse is priced at 29.23 lakh and Indian Chieftain is tagged at 31.67 lakh.

Besides, Indian Chieftain Dark Horse, Indian Chieftain Limited and Roadmaster are priced at 33.29 lakh, 33.54 lakh and 43.21 lakh, respectively.

Roadmaster Dark Horse is priced at 43.14 lakh, while the Roadmaster Limited is tagged at 43.96 lakh, the company said.

Indian Motorcycle, a wholly-owned division of Polaris Industries Inc, is America's first motorcycle company. It was founded in 1901.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.