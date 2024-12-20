Indian Army's motorcycle display team ‘Tornadoes’ set Guinness World Records for motorcycle stunts

The Indian Armed Forces have added a new feather to its hat with the Army Service Corps (ASC) Motorcycle Display Team securing new Guinness World Records. The Army Service Corps (ASC) Motorcycle Display Team, known as the Tornadoes, set world records for three different motorcycle stunts. The event took place earlier this month on December 10, 2024, and was performed to commemorate the 264th Army Service Corps Day.

Indian Motorcycle Display Team Tornadoes Sets 3 Guiness World Records

Subedar Pradeep SS of the Tornadoes set the Guinness world record for the longest backward motorcycle ride. The stunt rider covered 361.6 km, breaking the previous record by over 10 km of 306 km held by Swedish rider Magus Carlsson. Subedar Pradeep commenced the ride at 6.30 am, going up to 4.30 pm. Notably, the stunt was completed on the Royal Enfield Bullet, which averaged a fuel efficiency of 40 km per litre, allowing the rider to complete the first 40 km in one hour.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes UPCOMING Indian FTR 1200 1203 cc 1203 cc ₹ 16.30 - 16.50 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Indian Vintage 1811.0 cc 1811.0 cc 14.0 kmpl 14.0 kmpl ₹ 21.79 - 25.32 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Indian Challenger 1768 cc 1768 cc 18 kmpl 18 kmpl ₹ 36.97 Lakhs Compare View Offers Indian Springfield 1890 cc 1890 cc 20 kmpl 20 kmpl ₹ 30.87 Lakhs Compare View Offers Indian FTR 200 kmph 200 kmph ₹ 19.38 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Indian Chieftain 1811.0 cc 1811.0 cc 20.0 kmpl 20.0 kmpl ₹ 32.01 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : Renault Kiger and Triber presented to Indian Army

Sepoy Sumit Tomar, a member of the Army Service Corps (ASC) 'Tornadoes' of the Indian Army, broke the world record for the 'longest no-hands motorcycle wheelie' (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

On the other hand, Havildar Manish set the world record for the longest hands-free motorcycle wheelie by travelling an impressive 2.3 km. The rider was in a seat position for this stunt. Meanwhile, Sepoy Sumit Tomar set the third-world record for the longest no-hands wheelie by executing the stunt over a distance of 1,715.4 metres. Seepoy Tomar balanced the bike on the footrest for the no-hands wheelie record.

Both the hands-free record-breaking stunts were performed on the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway, while the longest backward motorcycle ride was conducted at the Parade Ground on the ASC Centre. The Tornadoes Motorcycle Display Team practiced for the world records over six months. The hands-free records were conducted on custom-built TVS Apache motorcycles to carry out the stunts.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: