Indian Army's motorcycle display team ‘Tornadoes’ set Guinness World Records for motorcycle stunts

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Dec 2024, 16:56 PM
  • The Army Service Corps (ASC) Motorcycle Display Team, known as the Tornadoes, set world records for three different motorcycle stunts.
Indian Army Tornadoes Stunts
Havaldar Manish, a member of the Army Service Corps (ASC) 'Tornadoes' of the Indian Army, rode the TVS Apache to break the world record for the 'longest no-hands basic motorcycle wheelie', in Bengaluru, Karnataka (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Indian Army Tornadoes Stunts
Havaldar Manish, a member of the Army Service Corps (ASC) 'Tornadoes' of the Indian Army, rode the TVS Apache to break the world record for the 'longest no-hands basic motorcycle wheelie', in Bengaluru, Karnataka

The Indian Armed Forces have added a new feather to its hat with the Army Service Corps (ASC) Motorcycle Display Team securing new Guinness World Records. The Army Service Corps (ASC) Motorcycle Display Team, known as the Tornadoes, set world records for three different motorcycle stunts. The event took place earlier this month on December 10, 2024, and was performed to commemorate the 264th Army Service Corps Day.

Indian Motorcycle Display Team Tornadoes Sets 3 Guiness World Records

Subedar Pradeep SS of the Tornadoes set the Guinness world record for the longest backward motorcycle ride. The stunt rider covered 361.6 km, breaking the previous record by over 10 km of 306 km held by Swedish rider Magus Carlsson. Subedar Pradeep commenced the ride at 6.30 am, going up to 4.30 pm. Notably, the stunt was completed on the Royal Enfield Bullet, which averaged a fuel efficiency of 40 km per litre, allowing the rider to complete the first 40 km in one hour.

Also Read : Renault Kiger and Triber presented to Indian Army

Indian Army Tornadoes Motorcycle Stunt
Sepoy Sumit Tomar, a member of the Army Service Corps (ASC) 'Tornadoes' of the Indian Army, broke the world record for the 'longest no-hands motorcycle wheelie' (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Indian Army Tornadoes Motorcycle Stunt
Sepoy Sumit Tomar, a member of the Army Service Corps (ASC) 'Tornadoes' of the Indian Army, broke the world record for the 'longest no-hands motorcycle wheelie' (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

On the other hand, Havildar Manish set the world record for the longest hands-free motorcycle wheelie by travelling an impressive 2.3 km. The rider was in a seat position for this stunt. Meanwhile, Sepoy Sumit Tomar set the third-world record for the longest no-hands wheelie by executing the stunt over a distance of 1,715.4 metres. Seepoy Tomar balanced the bike on the footrest for the no-hands wheelie record.

Both the hands-free record-breaking stunts were performed on the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway, while the longest backward motorcycle ride was conducted at the Parade Ground on the ASC Centre. The Tornadoes Motorcycle Display Team practiced for the world records over six months. The hands-free records were conducted on custom-built TVS Apache motorcycles to carry out the stunts.

First Published Date: 20 Dec 2024, 16:56 PM IST
TAGS: Army Service Corps Indian Army Indian Armed Forces Tornadoes

