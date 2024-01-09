Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Two Wheelers India Bound Triumph Daytona 660 Unveiled Globally. Check Details

India-bound Triumph Daytona 660 unveiled globally. Check details

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 09 Jan 2024, 18:04 PM
Follow us on:
  • Triumph has unveiled the Daytona 660 in the global market. It is expected that it will make its way to the Indian market before the year ends.
Triumph Daytona 660 uses the same engine as the Trident 660 but it is more powerful.

Triumph has brought back the Daytona nameplate with the new Daytona 660. The new motorcycle has been introduced in the global market and is expected to launch in India as well. However, as of now, a launch timeline is not known. Yes, the Triumph Daytona 660 does share its underpinnings with the Trident 660 but there are few changes.

Triumph Daytona 660 uses the same in-line three-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that uses a 240-degree firing order. It puts out 93.70 bhp of max power at 11,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 69 Nm at 8,250 rpm. When compared, the Trident 660 produces 80 bhp at 10,250 rpm and 64 Nm at 6,250 rpm. Both motorcycles use a 6-speed gearbox.

First Published Date: 09 Jan 2024, 18:03 PM IST
TAGS: Triumph Daytona 660 Triumph India Daytona
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS