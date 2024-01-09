India-bound Triumph Daytona 660 unveiled globally. Check details

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Triumph has brought back the Daytona nameplate with the new Daytona 660. The new motorcycle has been introduced in the global market and is expected to launch in India as well. However, as of now, a launch timeline is not known. Yes, the Triumph Daytona 660 does share its underpinnings with the Trident 660 but there are few changes.
Triumph Daytona 660 uses the same in-line three-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that uses a 240-degree firing order. It puts out 93.70 bhp of max power at 11,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 69 Nm at 8,250 rpm. When compared, the Trident 660 produces 80 bhp at 10,250 rpm and 64 Nm at 6,250 rpm. Both motorcycles use a 6-speed gearbox.