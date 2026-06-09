India-bound 2026 Triumph Trident 660 launched globally, gets more power and stylistic changes

British automaker Triumph has launched the updated Trident 660 in the global market, with major changes. The 660cc bike is sold in the Indian market, with the updated model expected to be available by the end of this year or early next year. The updated Trident 660 now makes more power, boasts new suspension, along with stylistic changes.

2026 Triumph Trident 660: Engine

The 2026 Triumph Trident 660 is powered by an updated iteration of the 660cc Triple engine producing 93.70 bhp and 68 Nm of torque. The 2026 Trident 660 makes 13.81 bhp more than the previous iteration, making it a significant improvement. In addition, 80 per cent of torque is available from 3,000 rpm all the way to 12,000 rpm.

The increase in power comes as a result of internal engine changes, including three individual 44 mm throttle bodies, a larger airbox, a revised cylinder head along with a new engine tune. Moreover, the redline of the bike has been raised by 20 per cent to 12,650 rpm, which gives the bike a higher top end. Notably, the six-speed gearbox has been refined as well with updated shafts, revised ratios along with Triumph Shift Assist being recalibrated to offer quicker and smoother gear shifts. The exhaust system has also been revised with a 3-in-1 header and updated catalyst.

2026 Triumph Trident 660: Bodywork

The 2026 Triumph Trident 660 gets new bodywork as well as style updates, giving the bike a more muscular look. The bike further boasts a redesigned, wider fuel tank with knee cut-outs, and a new split rider and pillion seat, with a new accessory seat cowl for solo riders. Not only that, but the updated headlight mount and new headlight enhance the bike’s presence. The Trident 660 can further be personalised with accessory options such as a colour-coded fly screen or bar-end mirrors.

The automaker has introduced two new colour options, namely Cosmic Yellow and Stone Grey, while Snowdonia White remains a standard offering. Additionally, each colour is complemented by distinct graphics.

2026 Triumph Trident 660: Frame and Suspension

The 2026 Triumph Trident 660 gets a revised frame and new Showa rear suspension unit with preload and rebound adjustment, with the front suspension boasting 41 mm Showa USD big-piston forks, allowing 120 mm of travel. The new RSU offers 130 mm of travel and improved adjustability. Interestingly, the updated Trident 660 boasts lightweight cast aluminium wheels and Michelin Road 5 tyres as well as twin 310mm discs with two-piston Nissin callipers.

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2026 Triumph Trident 660: Features

The updated Triumph Trident 660 is equipped with features including Triumph Shift Assist, coloured TFT display, full LED lighting with new headlight design, standard MyTriumph connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation, music and call control, among other features.

In addition, the 2026 Triumph Trident 660 gets three riding modes, namely Sport, Road and Rain, courtesy of the ride-by-wire throttle optimising throttle response, ABS and traction control for different conditions. The six-axis IMU further enables optimised cornering ABS and switchable cornering traction control. Furthermore, the company has introduced a price cut of approximately $400, which can be expected in the Indian market as well.

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