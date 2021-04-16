India-bound 2022 KTM 250 Duke spotted for the first time

KTM is gearing up to introduce an update to its popular 250 Duke naked street bike. The two-wheeler will go through a major overhaul for 2022 and will come out in a much-improved avatar. The prototype of the upcoming 250 Duke was recently spotted getting testing on public roads. The spy image reveals all the small and big changes the new bike will sport for 2022.

For starters, the 250 Duke will adorn a sharper exterior look which appears to be closely based on the flagship 1290 SuperDuke R motorcycle. There are razor-sharp body panels all around and a new subframe setup that has allowed KTM to tweak the rear profile of the motorcycle and install a new side-mounted rear suspension unit. In addition, there is also a new swingarm sporting a different wavy design in lieu of the traditional trellis pattern. The exhaust setup also seems to have gone through changes and the engine may also feature subtle tweaks, though it remains unconfirmed at the moment.

What's to be noted is that the 250 Duke platform isn't due for an upgrade for a while, so the company still has a few more years to go before introducing kinks on the baby naked bike.

Expect the all-new 250 Duke to make its world debut by the end-2021, following which it will be introduced in the Indian market. It will continue to rival the likes of the Suzuki Gixxer 250 and the Bajaj Dominar 250 in India.

For India, KTM is getting ready to introduce the updated RC390 very soon. The existing model has already been taken down from the official website and is expected to be replaced with the 2021 model soon. (Find more details here)