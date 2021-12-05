Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > India-bound 2022 KTM 250 Adventure breaks cover: What makes it special
The quarter-litre adventure motorcycle from KTM continues to feature the same halogen headlight with twin LED DRLs at the front.
The quarter-litre adventure motorcycle from KTM continues to feature the same halogen headlight with twin LED DRLs at the front.

India-bound 2022 KTM 250 Adventure breaks cover: What makes it special

2 min read . Updated: 05 Dec 2021, 03:34 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • As part of the new year update, the KTM 250 Adventure has received changes to the exterior paint scheme.

  • Save for the new paint scheme update, the 2022 KTM 250 Adventure remains the same.

After revealing the new 2022 390 Adventure, KTM has also pulled the covers off the new 2022 250 Adventure motorcycle. As part of the new year update, the motorcycle has received changes to the exterior paint scheme. It has been introduced in two new, dual-tone colours – Orange/White and Blue/White.

Similar Bikes

Bajaj Dominar 250 (HT Auto photo)

Bajaj Dominar 250

248.77 cc
₹ 1.54 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Suzuki Gixxer 250 (HT Auto photo)

Suzuki Gixxer 250

249 cc
₹ 1.64 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Suzuki Gixxer Sf 250 (HT Auto photo)

Suzuki Gixxer Sf 250

249 cc
₹ 1.71 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Husqvarna Motorcycles Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 (HT Auto photo)

Husqvarna Motorcycles Husqvarna Svartpilen 250

248.76 cc
₹ 1.84 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Husqvarna Motorcycles Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 (HT Auto photo)

Husqvarna Motorcycles Husqvarna Vitpilen 250

248.76 cc
₹ 1.84 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Ktm 250 Duke (HT Auto photo)

Ktm 250 Duke

248.8 cc
₹ 2.05 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Ktm 250 Adventure (HT Auto photo)

Ktm 250 Adventure

248.76 cc
₹ 2.3 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Ktm 390 Adventure (HT Auto photo)

Ktm 390 Adventure

373.2 cc
₹ 3.03 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Kawasaki Kx 250 (HT Auto photo)

Kawasaki Kx 250

249 cc
₹ 7.43 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Bmw R 1250 Gs Adventure (HT Auto photo)

Bmw R 1250 Gs Adventure

1254 cc
₹ 21.2 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Hcd India Nps Cargo (HT Auto photo)

Hcd India Nps Cargo


₹ 54,500* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Benling India Benling Kriti (HT Auto photo)

Benling India Benling Kriti


₹ 56,940* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Benling India Benling Falcon (HT Auto photo)

Benling India Benling Falcon


₹ 62,200* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Benling India Benling Icon (HT Auto photo)

Benling India Benling Icon


₹ 65,470* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Benling India Benling Aura (HT Auto photo)

Benling India Benling Aura


₹ 73,000* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Ktm 125 Duke (HT Auto photo)

Ktm 125 Duke

124.7 cc
₹ 1.42 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Ktm Rc 125 (HT Auto photo)

Ktm Rc 125

124.7 cc
₹ 1.59 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Ktm 200 Duke (HT Auto photo)

Ktm 200 Duke

199.5 cc
₹ 1.76 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Ktm Rc 200 (HT Auto photo)

Ktm Rc 200

199.5 cc
₹ 2 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Save for the new paint scheme update, the motorcycle remains the same. 

The quarter-litre adventure motorcycle from KTM continues to feature the same halogen headlight with twin LED DRLs at the front. Apart from that, it also gets a digital instrument cluster, and a dual-channel ABS with off-road mode. 

(Also Read: Own a KTM? Now you can ride big using just-launched KTM Pro-XP app)

At the heart of the motorcycle sits a 248.8cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which comes mated to a six-speed gearbox. This engine has been rated to deliver 29.5bhp of maximum power which is backed up with 24Nm of peak torque.

The hardware and equipment level also remains unchanged. The bike continues to feature a WP-sourced upside-down fork for the front end, along with a preload-adjustable mono-shock that does duty at the rear. 

For braking, it comes loaded with a 320mm single disc upfront and a 230mm single rotor at the back. 

(Also Read: KTM 1290 Super Duke R Evo breaks cover with semi-active suspension)

The company is yet to roll out the official launch details of the motorcycle for India, but it is expected to go on sale in the first quarter of 2022. Before that, the company will introduce the new RC390 sports bike in India. 

Meanwhile, KTM has also recently rolled out the updated 2022 SuperDuke GT at the EICMA 2021 Motorshow in Italy. The latest model year update has brought along some new updates to the bike in the form of fresh tech, features, and an updated powertrain. 

  • First Published Date : 05 Dec 2021, 03:34 PM IST

Help us with your basic details!

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue