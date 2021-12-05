India-bound 2022 KTM 250 Adventure breaks cover: What makes it special

After revealing the new 2022 390 Adventure, KTM has also pulled the covers off the new 2022 250 Adventure motorcycle. As part of the new year update, the motorcycle has received changes to the exterior paint scheme. It has been introduced in two new, dual-tone colours – Orange/White and Blue/White.

Save for the new paint scheme update, the motorcycle remains the same.

The quarter-litre adventure motorcycle from KTM continues to feature the same halogen headlight with twin LED DRLs at the front. Apart from that, it also gets a digital instrument cluster, and a dual-channel ABS with off-road mode.

At the heart of the motorcycle sits a 248.8cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which comes mated to a six-speed gearbox. This engine has been rated to deliver 29.5bhp of maximum power which is backed up with 24Nm of peak torque.

The hardware and equipment level also remains unchanged. The bike continues to feature a WP-sourced upside-down fork for the front end, along with a preload-adjustable mono-shock that does duty at the rear.

For braking, it comes loaded with a 320mm single disc upfront and a 230mm single rotor at the back.

The company is yet to roll out the official launch details of the motorcycle for India, but it is expected to go on sale in the first quarter of 2022. Before that, the company will introduce the new RC390 sports bike in India.

Meanwhile, KTM has also recently rolled out the updated 2022 SuperDuke GT at the EICMA 2021 Motorshow in Italy. The latest model year update has brought along some new updates to the bike in the form of fresh tech, features, and an updated powertrain.