This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home >
Auto >
Two-wheelers >
India-bound 2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R breaks cover: New colours introduced
India-bound 2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R breaks cover: New colours introduced
Soon after unveiling the new 2022 Ninja ZX-10R, Kawasaki has now rolled out the newly updated 2022 Ninja ZX-6R.
With the latest model year update, Kawasaki has introduced two new colour schemes on the Ninja ZX-6R.
Soon after unveiling the new 2022 Ninja ZX-10R, Kawasaki has now rolled out the newly updated 2022 Ninja ZX-6R for the international markets. With the latest update, the bike has received some minor cosmetic tweaks here and there including two new colour schemes.
One of the newly introduced paint options includes the Graphene Steel Gray with Metallic Diablo Black which, for the record, is the same option found on the new Ninja ZX-10R.
Apart from this colour, the new ZX-6R is also being offered in Twilight Blue with Diablo Black paint option that has been introduced with neon yellow pinstripes on the fairing as well as rims.
Save for the new paint updates the rest of the motorcycle remains unchanged. At the heart of the motorcycle continues to sit a 636cc, inline-four cylinder engine that is capable of producing 128.2bhp of maximum power.
Some of the key features on the bike include its traction control, power modes and a quickshifter for upshifts. The exterior feature highlights include its full-LED lighting for the headlamp, tail lamp, and turn signals.
The bike has already arrived in the international showrooms, but its India arrival is expected to take place only in 2022. For the record, the Ninja ZX-6R remains discontinued in India currently.