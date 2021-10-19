This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
India-bound 2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R announced in two new paint schemes
The latest option incorporates the Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray colour with hints of Metallic Diablo Black. The updated paint scheme also features pinstripes along with ‘10R’ decals on either side of the fairing.
Apart from the standard model, the company is also offering the latest Ninja in a KRT edition. Save for the new updates to the paint scheme, the rest of the motorcycle remains unchanged.
In the existing model (2021) the company had introduced revised ergonomics along with a redesigned front end. The same updates have also been carried over in the new model. The new Ninja continues to pack a 4.3-inch TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, an all-LED setup for lighting, and designer blacked-out wheels. It also is offered with a host of features and rider aids such as cruise control, traction control, launch control, riding modes, and engine brake control.
At the heart of the new 2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R sits a 998 cc, 4-stroke, DOHC, 16-valve, liquid-cooled engine that is paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The bike is also featured with a bi-directional quick-shifter. The overall output from this engine stands at 200hp and 114.9Nm.