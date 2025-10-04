India Bike Week 2025 to be held on December 12-13, returns to Vagator, Goa

The next edition of India Bike Week (IBW) is all set to return, and the organisers have now announced the dates for the annual motorcycle and music festival. India Bike Week 2025 will be held on December 12 and 13, 2025, at Vagator, Goa, bringing together a host of new motorcycles, music, and bike culture. Interestingly, this will be the first time since the last few editions that IBW will not be held alongside TVS MotoSoul. The latter has been confirmed for December 5-6, 2025, in Goa.

India Bike Week 2025: What To Expect?

India Bike Week 2024 saw over 25,000 participants over two days. The event brings together some of the most remarkable motorcycles and enthusiasts under the same sun, and has also become a platform for manufacturers to unveil/launch new offerings in the market. Much like last year, expect to witness a host of activities at IBW 2025, including custom bike displays, stunt shows, dirt tracks, flat tracking, and more.

We also expect to see several new machines making their debut at the event. Topping this list is the Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr adventure motorcycle, which is expected to launch at IBW 2025. Pre-bookings for the motorcycle will begin closer to the event. The upcoming offering will come with a 486 cc liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder engine tuned for 47 bhp and 43 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike will compete against the Honda NX500, Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, KTM 390 Adventure, and the CFMoto 450 MT, another motorcycle we could see at IBW this year.

The Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr is expected to be launched at India Bike Week 2025. Other manufacturers could also have some surprises in store

In its 12th edition, India Bike Week has become a pilgrimage destination for bikers and enthusiasts from across the country. The event is known to bring a host of activities and the top music artists for a two-day extravaganza. Participants also get a chance to meet and interact with travellers from all over the world, learning about their travels on a motorcycle and then some.

You also witness biking groups putting their best foot forward with unique themes, while the bike build-off remains a standout space to check custom builds. More details on the availability of passes will be available in the coming days.

