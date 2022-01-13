Home
₹
2.05 lakh, to rival Honda, Royal Enfield
In pics: Yezdi Scrambler launched at
₹2.05 lakh, to rival Honda, Royal Enfield
Updated: 13 Jan 2022, 12:06 PM IST
HT Auto Desk
Yezdi offers Scrambler in six colour options. These include Fire Orange, Yelling Yellow, Outlaw Olive, Rebel Red, Mean Green and Midnight Blue.
1/7Yezdi Scrambler sits one notch above the Roadster in terms of features and specifications. comes with LED headlights, taillights besides turn indicators, clear lens. It also gets handlebar-mounted USB and Type C charging points as standard feature.
2/7The Yezdi Scrambler, which comes with dual cradle chassis, also features dual exhausts. The bike weighs 182 kilos and has a wheelbase of 1,403 mm.
3/7Yezdi Scrambler stands on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels. The ground clearance of the Yezdi Scrambler is slightly higher than the Roadster at 200 mm.
4/7Yezdi uses the same 334cc single cylinder 4 stroke liquid cooled DOHC unit for the Scrambler as well. However, the performance of the bike has been modified for its purpose with minor tweaks.
5/7Mated to a six-speed gearbox, the bike can churn out maximum power of 29.1 PS and 28.2 Nm of peak torque. The suspension is similar to what the Roadster has to offer.
6/7The round-shaped LCD digital display on the Yezdi Scrambler shows ride-related information like tripmeter, distance to empty, time, ABS mode and gear indicators.
7/7Yezdi offers Scrambler in six colour options. These include Fire Orange, Yelling Yellow, Outlaw Olive, Rebel Red, Mean Green and Midnight Blue. The price of the Yezdi Scrambler starts at ₹2.05 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹2.11 lakh (ex-showroom).