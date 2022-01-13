In pics: Yezdi Scrambler launched at 2.05 lakh, to rival Honda, Royal Enfield

Top Sections
Updated: 13 Jan 2022, 12:06 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Yezdi offers Scrambler in six colour options. These include Fire Orange, Yelling Yellow, Outlaw Olive, Rebel Red, Mean Green and Midnight Blue.

1/7Yezdi Scrambler sits one notch above the Roadster in terms of features and specifications. comes with LED headlights, taillights besides turn indicators, clear lens. It also gets handlebar-mounted USB and Type C charging points as standard feature.
2/7The Yezdi Scrambler, which comes with dual cradle chassis, also features dual exhausts. The bike weighs 182 kilos and has a wheelbase of 1,403 mm.
3/7Yezdi Scrambler stands on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels. The ground clearance of the Yezdi Scrambler is slightly higher than the Roadster at 200 mm.
4/7Yezdi uses the same 334cc single cylinder 4 stroke liquid cooled DOHC unit for the Scrambler as well. However, the performance of the bike has been modified for its purpose with minor tweaks.
5/7Mated to a six-speed gearbox, the bike can churn out maximum power of 29.1 PS and 28.2 Nm of peak torque. The suspension is similar to what the Roadster has to offer.
6/7The round-shaped LCD digital display on the Yezdi Scrambler shows ride-related information like tripmeter, distance to empty, time, ABS mode and gear indicators.
7/7Yezdi offers Scrambler in six colour options. These include Fire Orange, Yelling Yellow, Outlaw Olive, Rebel Red, Mean Green and Midnight Blue. The price of the Yezdi Scrambler starts at 2.05 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 2.11 lakh (ex-showroom).
