In Pics: Why Honda CB 350 RS is better than H'Ness
6 Photos
. Updated: 17 Mar 2021, 05:57 PM IST
, Written By HT Auto Desk
Prashant Singh
Honda CB 350 RS is basically a sportier trim of the previously launched H'Ness CB 350. Updates on the CB 350 RS are more than just skin deep.
1/6A belly protector plate and block pattern tyres don't necessarily mean that the Honda CB 350 RS can be taken off the road. It is almost like going jogging in your bathroom slippers. Well, you can, but should you?
<
2/6The new LED tail light along with the rear grab handle catch instant attention on the RS. Also, the fresh tuck-in seat gels well with the overall appeal of the bike. All these elements combine to make the RS a sportier and more charged-up model.
<
3/6While the Honda Highness CB 350 aims for the riders looking to buy an authentic retro cruiser, the CB 350 RS targets a slightly younger, more enthusiastic audience. It sets itself apart with the use of two different paint schemes which do all the magic.
<
4/6The wheels of the Cb 350 RS are smaller than the Highness, in addition, they are also shod with different rubber sets. There is a wider 150 mm section tyre sitting at the rear wheel which really makes quite a significant difference.
<
5/6The CB 350 RS has received some other significant updates which contribute to giving it a different character altogether. Basically, the majority of the chrome components seen on the Highness now come in black.
<
6/6The instrument console on the CB 350 RS is the same as the Highness'.
<
