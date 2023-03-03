HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers In Pics: Honda Unveils Custom Kits For Cb350 Range Of Motorcycles

In pics: Honda unveils custom kits for CB350 range of motorcycles

Honda has unveiled six different custom kits for its CB350 range of motorcycles, but the pricing of these accessories are yet to be revealed.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Mar 2023, 12:01 PM
Honda Motorcycles and Scooter India (HMSI) launched a host of accessories for the CB350 range.
The custom kits for the Honda H’ness open up the option for both sporty riding and touring friendly configurations.
The custom kits for the Honda H’ness open up the option for both sporty riding and touring friendly configurations.
Honda has unveiled five different custom kits for its CB350 range of motorcycles, but the pricing of these accessories are yet to be revealed.
Honda has launched four custom kits for the H’ness and two custom kits for the RS CB350.
The custom kits for the CB350 range include Solo Carrier, SUV Custom, Tourer Custom, Cafe Racer, Comfort Custom.
The retro-themed motorcycle is claimed to become more appealing thanks to the custom accessories.
First Published Date: 03 Mar 2023, 12:01 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Honda motorcycles Honda CB350 Honda CB350 Cafe Racer
