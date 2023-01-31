Copyright © HT Media Limited
In pics: Hero Xoom brings fresh air to India's scooter market

With the very new Xoom, Hero MotoCorp aims to strengthen its grip in the segment in Indian market that contributes over 60 per cent of total scooter sales.
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 31 Jan 2023, 09:40 AM
1/11 Hero MotoCorp has launched its newest offering Xoom 110 cc scooter in India.
2/11 The Hero Xoom scooter is available in four different colour options and in three different trims - LX, VX and ZX.
3/11 A key highlight of the design is the X-shaped LED daytime running light that sits at the centre of the front apron.

4/11 The turn indicators sits neatly at the front cowl and come with a sharp look.
5/11 An all-digital display ensures premium vibe for the scooter and it gets Bluetooth connectivity.
6/11 The scooter gets ergonomically positioned easily reachable switches, wearing a blue theme.
7/11 The rear sports an X-shaped sharp-looking LED taillight adding premiumness to the scooter.
8/11 The rider gets ample storage at the back of the front apron.
9/11 A wide seat ensures comfortable riding experience.
10/11 Top-end ZX trim gets a front disc brake enhancing the braking performance and overall safety.
11/11 The scooter gets 110.9 cc single-cylinder engine that generates 8 PS of peak power and 8.70 Nm of torque.
