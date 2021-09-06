Home
>
Auto
>
Two-wheelers
> In pics: First look of Honda CB200X as its units start arriving at dealerships
In pics: First look of Honda CB200X as its units start arriving at dealerships
5 Photos
. Updated: 06 Sep 2021, 12:00 PM IST
HT Auto Desk
The new Honda CB200X sources power from a BS 6-compliant advanced 184cc PGM-FI engine with PGM-Fi system. This powertrain has been rated to develop 12.7 kW of maximum power at 8500 rpm and 16.1 Nm of peak torque that is delivered at 6000 rpm. The engine comes with a 6-speed manual transmission.
1/5Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India last month announced the launch of the new CB200X ADV at ₹1.44 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle units have now started arriving at the Honda RedWing dealerships and deliveries are bound to commence soon.
2/5The new CB200X is basically a derivation of the Hornet 2.0's platform. It gets a full LED lighting package throughout and also benefits from the Hazard Switch feature. Its body panels have been wrapped around a diamond type steel frame.
3/5Some key highlights of Honda's entry-level adventure touring offering include its golden Upside Down (USD) front forks, 184cc PGM-FI engine with PGM-Fi system, Diamond type steel frame and dual-purpose, chunky tyres.
4/5The new Honda CB200X gets a fully digital liquid crystal meter console that provides information like gear position indicator, service due indicator and battery voltmeter with 5-level adjustable brightness.
5/5Honda is offering a 6-year warranty package (3 years standard + 3 years optional extended warranty) on the CB200X. The new bike has been introduced in three colour options - Pearl Nightstar Black, Matte Selene Silver Metallic and Sports Red.