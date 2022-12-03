In pics: Custom Himalayan 822 from India Bike Week 2022 is an adventurous beast
The custom Royal Enfield Himalayan 822 comes with a new sub-frame and reinforced chassis.
The Himalayan 822 comes as a fully loaded and customised version of Royal Enfield adventure bike, modified by Auto Engina.
The modified motorcycle gets custom parts borrowed from several other premium adventure bikes.
The motorcycle gets two black hard panniers, making the bike look fully loaded for long adventure rides.
Himalayan 822 gets Husqvarna headlamps with LED ring like daytime running lights integrated.
The custom bike gets dual disc brakes at the front.
The analogue-digital instrument cluster remains same as the standard Royal Enfield Himalayan.
The custom motorcycle gets power from a BS-3 engine with twin carburettor.
This custom motorcycle runs on Shimko tyres wrapped on both the multispoke wheels, among which the rear one has been sourced from Husqvarna.
First Published Date: 03 Dec 2022, 13:32 PM IST
