In pics: BMW S 1000 RR breaks cover in India before December 10 launch

BMW S 1000 R is a fully faired litre-class sportsbike, slated to launch in India on December 10 along with some exciting BMW cars.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Dec 2022, 13:49 PM
The new BMW S 1000 RR is one of the most anticipated litre-class sportsbike that broke cover at the India Bike Week 2022 ahead of scheduled launch on December 10.
The BMW S 1000 RR will rival Ducati Panigale V4 and Kawasaki ZX-10R in India.
The BMW S 1000 RR promises to come generating more power and loaded with more features.
The sportsbike now gets power from an updated 999cc, inline-four, liquid-cooled engine with BMW ShiftCam, churning out 206.5 bhp of maximum power output at 13,750 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque at 11,000 rpm.
BMW Motorrad has made tweaks to the fairing and added an aero package for improved stability of the bike.
First Published Date: 03 Dec 2022, 13:48 PM IST
TAGS: BMW S 1000 RR BMW Motorrad
