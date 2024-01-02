Hypermotard 698 Mono to DesertX Rally: Ducati to launch 8 new models in India

Ducati India has announced that they will be launching 8 new motorcycles in the Indian market. They will be launched in a phased manner which means that all motorcycles will not be launched at the same time. Prices of some models will be announced from the 2nd week of January. Apart from this, they will also inaugurate two new dealerships in the country.

Commenting on this development, Mr. Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India said, “2023 marked a historic year for Ducati by winning the first ever Indian MotoGP race at BIC and by successfully defending both the MotoGP and WSBK titles. We are also thrilled to report that despite the absence of the Scrambler range for the first three quarters of 2023, we were able to meet our planned volumes with maximum sales coming from marquee brands like Panigale V4, Multistrada V4 and Diavel V4. It’s incredibly satisfying to see the popularity of the V4 platform in India and I would like to thank the motorcycling community for appreciating the style, sophistication, and performance of our product range, which is the largest for any big bike brand in the country. We are excited to introduce 8 new Ducati motorcycles, along with 2 new dealerships and are looking forward to a promising 2024 for Ducati in India."

