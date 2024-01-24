Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 vs KTM 250 Duke: Price, features and specs compared

Husqvarna recently updated its lineup with the new Vitpilen 250 and Svartpilen 401 . The Vitpilen in particular received some significant upgrades over the previous generation. KTM owns Husqvarna so the engines are both manufacturers use the same engines. The Vitpilen 250 will be directly competing against the KTM's 250 Duke. Here is a comparison between both motorcycles.

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 vs KTM 250 Duke: Looks

Looks are subjective but most people will agree that the Vitpilen 250 is a head-turner. In fact, Husqvarna is known to design beautiful motorcycles. The same cannot be said for the KTM 250 Duke. More often than not, the design language of KTM motorcycles has been flashy and to not everyone's taste.

The Vitpilen 250 has been designed as an urban roadster. It has a circular LED headlamp, a flat fuel tank, a long seat, and a slim rear section. KTM 250 Duke is designed as a streetfighter. It gets sharp body panels and an aggressive design language.

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 vs KTM 250 Duke: Engine and gearbox

Powering both motorcycles is a 249.1 cc single-cylinder engine that is liquid-cooled. It puts out 30.84 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 25 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit that gets a slip-and-assist clutch. There is also a quick-shifter on offer for seamless up-and-down gear shifts.

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 vs KTM 250 Duke: Underpinnings

Both motorcycles use 43 mm up-side down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. The suspension components are being sourced from WP Apex. Braking duties are performed by a 320 mm disc in the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear. There is dual-channel ABS on offer. KTM 250 Duke also gets Supermoto mode for the ABS.

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 vs KTM 250 Duke: Features

In terms of equipment, both motorcycles get LED lighting and an LCD display that shows a lot of information to the rider. Additionally, KTM also gets Bluetooth connectivity.

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 vs KTM 250 Duke: Price

KTM 250 Duke is priced at ₹2.39 lakh ex-showroom whereas the Vitpilen 250 costs Rs. 2,19,000 ex-showroom.

